"She obviously got played": Asmongold shares his two cents on Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy on return Twitch stream

Asmongold returned to Twitch after a brief hiatus, and one of the first things he did was defend Valkyrae over the RFLCT skincare drama. He stated how she "got played", implying it could have happened to anyone and how she wasn't at fault.

For those unaware, the American streamer took some time off streaming following the sad demise of his mother. However, he returned to Twitch on November 7 and addressed the backlash surrounding Valkyrae's RFLCT.

Asmongold believes Valkyrae could've ignored the backlash and still sold her products

Reflecting on how Valkyrae got played, the internet personality said:

"The RFLCT thing was dumb. But Valkyrae, she obviously got played. That's why she's not doing the deal anymore. A handful of people would have been pissed off. But that's it, right? If she had just ignored it, she could have been fine. She chose not to because she didn't want to get played herself, even if she did make money on it. Because you look like an idiot."

Asmongold stated how RFLCT serves as a "learning experience" for Valkyrae and other streamers. This thought was in line with fans who reiterated how streamers, like ordinary people, are entitled to make mistakes.

The co-founder of OTK isn't the only streamer who has defended Valkyrae. Sykkuno, Nadeshot, and Pokimane, among several others, have backed the co-owner of 100 Thieves.

Valkyrae has been pretty vocal about the entire situation. The Content Creator of the Year (2020) stated how she was seeing a therapist to deal with the mental trauma that arose from the situation.

Furthermore, she announced her divorce from the RFLCT brand. Valkyrae and her legal team had been putting in countless hours to ensure her disassociation from the brand didn't lead to a legal battle.

Interestingly, that's precisely what happened. RFLCT is no longer available, and the two parties have parted ways without the need for a legal lawsuit.

Several in the community called Valkyrae out as a "fraud" for promoting a brand that offers solutions for problems that don't exist. In other words, she was accused of taking advantage of her viewers' insecurities.

Her biggest victory is that she's been able to walk away with impunity and is no longer tied up with a brand she doesn't want to be associated with.

Edited by Ravi Iyer