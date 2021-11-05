Asmongold reveals he will be "less of an assh*le" on Twitch following his mother's demise

Asmongold returned to YouTube on November 4 following the death of his mother and revealed his plans for the future. He revealed that he has no plans of slowing down on his content creation. However, he stated that he would be "less of an asshole."

The American streamer has been inactive ever since his mother passed away. Tributes to the affectionately known “Asmom” have poured in over the last few days, with the community offering their heartfelt support to him.

Asmongold states how his life will never be the same

The streamer admitted how his life would never be the same again without his mother. Asmongold spoke about his mother's ultimate moments and thanked the community for their constant support.

Here's what he said:

“I don’t really know if my life will ever be the same. I was such a good boy, and we just would sit here in this house and play video games and hang out and she’d make us cupcakes. It was so f**king good man.”

He touched upon his immediate future on the purple platform and revealed how it would be a while before he's back to full-time streaming. On the flip side, Asmongold will be uploading content to his secondary Twitch account ‘Zackrawrr’ and YouTube channels.

He added:

“I would like to come on my alt stream and just kind of give my opinion about things and talk about stuff that I’m reading online,” he said. “It’s either I talk to the camera or I sit in front of a mirror and I almost have the conversation with myself so I just have to get that out there.”

When he finally returns, he said he wants to showcase his "pure-hearted" personality, and wants to be "less of an asshole."

Zack @Asmongold Earlier this week, my mom passed away.



I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it.



She was my best friend and the light of my life.



I'll love you, always and forever. Earlier this week, my mom passed away.I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it.She was my best friend and the light of my life. I'll love you, always and forever. https://t.co/bn4X2pVc2P

He concluded:

“I want to say to everybody ⁠— and not just you know my close friends and family ⁠— I really appreciate everything that you all have done. I know how much many of you all loved my mom and thought she was great. I got so many good comments about her and people were so nice. It made me feel so humble and so small to realize I had that many people around me who care and I really appreciate every single one of you.”

It's safe to assume that it will be quite some time before Asmongold returns to full-time streaming. He reiterated that he's occupied with his mother's funeral and other obligations, but he will still try his best to provide content for his fans.

Edited by Atul S