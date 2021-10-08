Asmongold takes a break from Twitch after a horrifying experience

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold took to YouTube to announce that he will be taking a break from streaming due to a horrifying experience that has left him disturbed. The streamer recently returned from a Twitch hiatus but decided to go back. He did not mention any tentative date of return.

"I’ll be back when I’ll be back."

Potentially life-threatening situation at Asmongold's home

In a recent YouTube video, Asmongold shared that he had just returned from the hospital with his mother after a traumatic incident at his home. The streamer gave some context to his viewers.

Asmongold felt fatigued in the middle of the stream and decided to rest for a bit. Just then he heard a loud crash and saw flashing lights. The streamer rushed into his mother's room and saw that the oxygen tank in the room was about to catch fire since she was smoking "a little too close" to it.

Asmongold shares details of his traumatic experience on October 7 (Image via u/Djtrickyyy on Reddit)

"She had been smoking a little too close to her oxygen machine. There’s fire everywhere, on her, and I had to put all that out. The fire was on the little oxygen tube, it was going to the tank. It was like some kind of cartoon where the fire is going to the bomb… I immediately turned off the tank, I was able to stop it from exploding and all that. Then I put the fire out that was on the floor. It was everywhere."

He further explained how this was one of the scariest incidents, where he sincerely feared for his mother's life.

"I freaked out. I didn’t know if she was going to live. It’s one of the scariest experiences I’ve had in my life. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. I can’t even wrap my head around how the stars aligned for me to be there."

Asmongold believes that it was pure luck that he decided to rest at that moment. Had he been streaming, he wouldn't have heard a thing.

The streamer has now announced that he will be taking a break from Twitch to process the incident. He hopes to recover from the shock of a near-death experience. He also mentioned that he does not have a tentative return date in mind but assured fans that he would be in touch.

Best wishes and prayers for Asmongold's family have been pouring in on both social media platforms, as everyone hopes for the family's safety.

