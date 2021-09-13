Twitch streamer Asmongold left in tears after reading a touching letter from a fan

Twitch streamers like Asmongold often believe that they are not much of an influence. However, they have impacted the lives of fans in ways they could never have imagined. Their simple act of streaming can affect the lives of fans and bring a smile on their face. In one such instance, Twitch streamer Asmongold read out a letter he received from a fan, where the fan stated that Asmongold is practically the reason why they are still alive and breathing.

TW: The following article contains mentions of s*xual assault and self harm. Viewers are advised to read at their own discretion.

Asmongold gets emotional after reading a fan's heartwrenching experience

Asmongold was opening his P.O box fanmail when he came across the letter. He decided to read it out loud on stream for his viewers to hear as well. In the letter, the fan mentioned that they had been in an abusive relationship in the past, where their partner would play Asmongold's videos while abusing them.

The fan said that the Twitch streamer's videos were what made her smile and laugh during her difficult times, and overcome her s**cidal thoughts.

"I want you to know that you have no idea how much you’ve helped me."

Asmongold was very clearly taken aback by what he read. He was silent for quite some time after reading the letter, following which he could only say, "Thank you, thank you very much."

I didn't expect to read that, but thank you so much for sharing. I appreciate it. I'm glad to have been of help.

The letter clearly impacted Asmongold as well, and had the effect that the author of the letter seemed to have intended. This just goes to show how people can be a positive influence on each other and how streaming has the potential to change lives.

"I feel like you deserve to hear you’re important, and that you have an impact on people."

While things such as watching a streamer's content might help people overcome their dark days, it is always advisable to seek professional help in cases of abuse and thoughts of self-harm.

