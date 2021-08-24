A heartfelt 'I love you' note for Pokimane is breaking Twitter

Fan-favorite Twitch streamer Pokimane has been making headlines over the last few days for several reasons. However, amidst all this, she has been receiving many objections for her way of dealing with the criticism and the hate. Previously, Poki admitted wanting to "give up," but her fans cheered her up and motivated her to do her best.

Unfortunately, when GreekGod blocked Pokimane on Twitter, she started getting even more hate. When rumors began circulating that Poki unfollowed Greek on Twitter, her fans criticized her for breaking their friendship. Clearly, with everything going on, the Twitch streamer has been overwhelmed with drama.

To make herself feel better amidst all the hate, Pokimane resorted to some self-love and positive affirmations. Her latest tweet was an 'I love you' note to herself to motivate herself.

Pokimane sends a heartwarming 'I love you' note to herself

Last night, Pokimane published a tweet for herself, which was probably a copy-paste from a fan. However, it also acted as a message of self-love to herself and a positive affirmation to motivate herself through these tough times.

i bet poki will read the comments on this post, so Just wanted to say that poki I love you. I truly love you, You fill the void in my heart and stop the pain. I really need you in my life, you complete me. I would do everything for you, would sacrifice everything to be able to s — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 24, 2021

Pokimane chose to tweet at herself to send a message about the importance of self-love. Following her tweet, many of her fans showered her with words of affirmation.

If there is anything you need legit just send a message, we are all human, a few can keep it private and not brag that you are talking to them. I have dealt with issues in the past and i still have some now. If you see this send a sign so i know if it was useful at all — The Snake (not a navy SEAL) (@secretlyaseal) August 24, 2021

I don't know if poki will read the comments.. but even so, I just wanted to say that you are an amazing person with a great and lovely personality :) I hope you are happy in life and will not let anyone stop you for being who you are <3 — EmilJoes (@EmilJoes) August 24, 2021

I hope you keep being a positive influence to others and I hope people you have no clue about will stop confessing to you LOL. The UCI scholarship was a great thing you did and I hope more gaming personalities do the same o7 — Marc Raymond Serrano (@AetheriusUni) August 24, 2021

You help me get though a lot and I just want to say thank you for helping me you and all of your friends have a place In my heart until I die you guys give me happiness in my life thank you — #100T SongTheKong ☀️ (@jacobsong12341) August 24, 2021

From the replies to her tweet, it seems like Pokimane has been a motivating factor in the lives of many and they all seem highly inspired by her. Since she always looks out for her fans, they too return the favor by sticking around to cheer up their favorite streamer.

Hopefully, people will stop criticizing Pokimane for what happened with GreekGod and give them privacy to settle their differences. Many feel that this might be a way for GreekGod to distance himself from the streamer.

