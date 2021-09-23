Asmongold thanks fans for supporting him through “one of the worst months” in his life

Earlier today, Zack “Asmongold” took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting him through one of the worst phases of his life.

Asmongold is one of the most popular World of Warcraft content creators around and currently has 2.4 million followers on Twitch. Recently, Asmongold announced that his mother hadn’t been keeping well and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Zack @Asmongold Had to take my mom to the hospital last night, she's still there.



Not sure what's wrong yet but it's not Covid



The streamer then posted a follow-up tweet a few days later expressing gratitude to his fans who have helped him get through these times.

Asmongold shows gratitude to his fans as he goes through tough times

On September 18th, Asmongold revealed on Twitter that he had to take his mom to the hospital the night before. The streamer announced that she was not suffering from COVID and claimed that he did not know what she was suffering from. Asmongold also promised to update fans when he learns more about his mother’s condition.

Zack @Asmongold I also want to say that this is definitely not the end of this saga, unfortunately.



I'm doing my best to help her and will also probably hire other help as well



Earlier today, the streamer posted an update, but still did not inform fans about the nature of his mother’s illness. Instead, he claimed that her condition was pretty much the same. Although there was some improvement, he said that she was given oxygen and new medication before being allowed to go home.

Asmongold also claimed that she had been set up for a follow-up appointment and said that he plans to return to streaming on Saturday, i.e. 25th September. Finally, Asmongold said that his mother has not fully recovered and that he might have to hire outside help in the coming days as well. The streamer was obviously emotional and said that the last month had been one of the worst of his life so far.

Regardless, Asmongold was thankful to his fans for their overwhelming support throughout the ordeal. Although fans might have to wait for the time being to find out exactly what happened to her, they are definitely hoping for a speedy recovery.

Zack @Asmongold During my time off, I've watched the entire first season of Sword Art Online. I'd say the first half of the season is the most accurate representation of an MMO I've ever seen



High level male character running lower level females through dungeons



Meanwhile, the streamer revealed that he watched the first season of the Japanese light novel series Sword Art Online during his break and is looking forward to streaming again on September 25th.

