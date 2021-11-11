Asmongold appreciates New World stream sniper's perfectly-timed roasts

Twitch streamer Asmongold has been one of the most popular enthusiasts for Amazon Games' latest title, New World. He had previously shared his positive views on the game as well.

During a recent stream, he was talking about his views on New World when he encountered a stream sniper. The sniper perfectly timed his roasts in a manner that left Asmongold both dumbfounded and impressed.

Asmongold baffled by stream sniper's perfectly-timed roasts

Stream snipers have become a recurring problem for many popular streamers, causing many to rage quit games. This is because they destroy the experience for both the streamer and their fans. However, on some occasions, the actions of stream snipers can be funny even to the streamer involved, as was the case with Asmongold.

On a November 10 New World stream, Asmongold was interacting with his viewers about the various exploits in the game:

"There are certain types of exploits that a person could potentially do and not really know they’re exploits because they don’t really understand the game that well. Dev oversight? Yeah I think so. I think it’s definitely an issue in many cases."

However, while he was talking to his viewers, he encountered a stream sniper who simply entered proximity chat to ask Asmongold a question:

"Yeah but who asked tho?"

As soon as Asmongold saw the message, he continued explaining the exploits:

"That’s one of the guilds that gets accused a lot of exploiting on my server, and apparently he took it personally. I didn’t say you guys were cheating! I don’t f**king know. He was about to come back to say some sh*t again!"

However, the stream sniper, who had wandered off a little, came back with yet another well-timed roast.

"Shut up baldy."

Asmongold was stunned by the stream sniper's response (Image via Twitch/Asmongold)

Although Asmongold was stunned by this response, he did not hesitate to appreciate the effort the stream sniper put in to roast him.

"You saw him turn around right? He had to stop, he had to type it out and then auto-run so it wouldn’t be weird whenever he stopped."

However, the streamer did not allow the sniper more than 15 seconds of fame, as he immediately went back to explaining the exploits after asking him to "go back to Adin Ross' chat."

New World was released on 28 September 2021, but the player base declined drastically due to the number of glitches in the game. Soon, however, the developers released a game-changing update for the title, and things are beginning to look up for New World.

Edited by Sabine Algur