"X literally said nothing": Pokimane defends xQc and his Twitch fan-base after Nate Hill gets harassed

Imane "Pokimane" Anys came to Felix "xQc" Lengyel's rescue after Nate Hill accused the Canadian of sending his followers to spam his channel with insults.

FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill dubbed xQc's viewers “scumbag losers” for reportedly harassing him by spamming his channel. However, Pokimane intervened to share her take on the heated rant, stating how Nate Hill's comments projected a generalized notion of xQc's fanbase, which was biased.

Pokimane states how watching xQc's streams doesn't make his followers "scum human beings"

During one of her most recent streams, Pokimane reacted to the viral clip and expressed her dismay over the entire episode. Naturally, she expressed her concern with Nate Hill's words and admitted that she didn't agree with him.

Here's what she said:

"I just want you to know, my little xQcL’s, you’re not scum human beings. Just because you watch X, it doesn’t make you a bad person."

The OfflineTV creator questioned Nate Hill's decision to make generalizations based on questionable evidence. She further added:

"Especially to generalize a group of viewers like that. There are bad apples eveywhere, in every community. I don’t think it’s very kind of Nate Hill to say “all of those people” like WHAT!? I’m actually really surprised he said that! Listen, the 50 people who went to Nate Hill’s chanel and did that, yeah, they’re not nice people. But you can’t say 'if you watch xQc you’re a scumbag.'"

Pokimane went ahead and watched xQc's stream to get hold of what prompted his fans to spam Hill's channel. However, after going through the entire thing, she deduced that the former Overwatch pro hadn't said a word to his honest patrons.

She further explained how xQc would never ask his followers to do something like that. While the Canadian streamer has a reputation for being outspoken, he would never ask his patrons to indulge in such immoral tasks, explained Pokimane.

Furthermore, xQc has never been more mindful of the power that he has with his massive following, added Pokimane.

“Nowadays, X is aware of the power he has with his massive audience, that he wouldn’t do something like that. At this point he knows if he says something bad about someone, that there will probably be people who go to their channel. But he didn’t say a thing. Weird.”

Pokimane concluded by admitting how Nate Hill was pretty aggressive with his words, which was completely uncalled for.

The Among Us sensation added that she was a little confused by the words Nate Hill used in his video because it sounded like he “wanted to punch” xQc in the nose.

