Pokimane reveals when she might leave Twitch to stream on YouTube

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys has revealed why she chose Twitch ahead of YouTube Gaming, as the two platforms vie for the ultimate streamer ascendancy.

YouTube has made a lot of headlines in the last few months. The platform cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with by signing TimTheTatman and Dr. Lupo. In a surprising turn of events, Ludwig, one of Twitch's most popular streamers, too, jumped ship to join the red platform.

Many in the community feel this has opened floodgates for other streamers as well. Naturally, Pokimane gave her take on the recent trend and revealed why she chose the purple platform over the red one.

Pokimane might stream on YouTube in another "two years"

The Among Us sensation revealed that, if in two years she decides to "solo-dolo" travel the world, she might be willing to jump ship and stream on YouTube.

"I’ll stream on f**king everything. Or I’ll switch to YouTube because I want more of a mainstream audience. But what I wanted was to have a good a** time, and you guys are a good a** time."

Everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt right now. Nobody knows what the streaming spectrum will look like two years down the line. It's possible that Pokimane might hop on the YouTube bandwagon in another year or so. However, with the amount of fun she's having on Twitch, Pokimane might not jump ship at all.

Pokimane stated how she went with Twitch because she believed it would be more "fun" than YouTube

The Canadian streamer admitted she had to make a major decision between the two streaming platforms a couple of years ago. She found herself in a dilemma, but stated how the Amazon-owned streaming platform had something that YouTube didn't, and it wasn't money.

Here's what Pokimane said:

“Two years ago, when I had to first choose between Twitch and YouTube, you know what I decided off of? Not which platform would give me more money. Not which platform was nicer to me. But which platform I would have more f**king fun on!”

Furthermore, Pokimane is a huge fan of Twitch chat and culture, which was the deciding factor in the 25-year-old's decision to continue with the purple platform.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the flip side, she isn't averse to streaming on YouTube, and could be seen on the red platform in "two years" if she decides to travel.

Edited by Sabine Algur