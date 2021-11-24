"They can only buy everybody around us": Pokimane shuts down rumors suggesting 100 Thieves' takeover of OfflineTV 

Pokimane rubbished rumours suggesting 100 Thieves could buy out streamers under the OfflineTV banner. 100 Thieves have made great strides in development in the last few months. However, the Twitch queen is unimpressed with the idea of them taking over OTV streamers.

OfflineTV, 100 Thieves, TSM, and One True King are a few of the most popular streaming organizations in the world right now.

They have signed several high-profile content creators in the last few years. 100 Thieves boasts streamers like Valkyrae, CouRage, and Nadeshot, while Offline TV has Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves, and Pokimane under its umbrella.

Naturally, this has caused fans to wonder if the two organizations will ever merge to form a formidable unit. However, Pokimane was rather unimpressed with the idea and shared her take on one of her recent streams.

Pokimane feels a merger between the two groups is downright hilarious

The Canadian streamer shrugged off claims that the two organizations will be joining hands anytime soon. Furthermore, she also roasted fans who suggested that 100 Thieves could buy out streamers aligned with OfflineTV.

When a viewer asked if 100 Thieves had bought OTV, here's how Pokimane responded:

"Nah, they can only buy everybody around us. Not us!"

However, it's important to note that there's no bad blood between streamers of the two platforms. Pokimane and Valkyrae have collaborated on numerous occasions and have often found streaming together.

In addition, their Among Us streams served as solace for viewers who were stuck at home last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Both organizations keep updating their rosters and did so again very recently. 100 Thieves signed Will Neff earlier this month while OTV took on QuarterJade, Sydeon, Masayoshi as new signings for the first time since 2019.

Similarly, the YouTube vs Twitch debate has also unfolded in bizarre fashion. Valkyrae has more or less served as an ambassador for the red platform and urged Twitch streamers to hop on the YouTube bandwagon after the massive Twitch leak incident.

Pokimane doubled down to state how YouTube doesn't have big enough streamers (besides Valkyrae) to begin with.

