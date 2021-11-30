Ludwig reveals the reason behind his shocking switch to YouTube

The American streaming sensation Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren stunned the entire world when he announced his decision to switch Twitch for YouTube, after three glorious years with the purple platform. After much tittle-tattle around his move, he has finally revealed the reason behind it.

Over the last few years, streamers switching platforms has been a common occurrence, even more so after popular content creators TimTheTatman and Dr. Lupo left Twitch for the red platform. However, Ludwig leaving Twitch broke the internet because of how attached the streamer has been to the purple platform.

Naturally, fans started wondering about the contents of his new contract with YouTube. It's safe to say that the red platform must've offered him a rather mouth-watering amount for the transition. Despite making a quipped remark about how much he'd be making, Ludwig has revealed the reason behind his surprising move to YouTube.

Ludwig reveals how he was initially using YouTube as leverage to get a better contract from Twitch

In a YouTube video titled ‘Why I left Twitch.’, Ludwig revealed how he was actually using YouTube to get a better offer from Twitch.

“I’m a Twitch guy, there are people out there who think of Twitch and think of me. When I think of my own identity, I think of Twitch!”

As he thought about his future, Ludwig iterated how YouTube made more sense to him. Despite all of this, he still didn't seem to be particularly sure about the change.

He ended up doing a coin flip, which landed in favor of Twitch. Interestingly, as soon as he decided to make his decision public, his patrons fought for him, which gave him a change of heart.

Furthermore, Ludwig added:

“And I realized, in that moment, that even though I’ve been with Twitch for three-plus years, even though people have called me the ‘golden boy’ of Twitch, I’ve never felt particularly loved by Twitch. I love Twitch, but it hasn’t been a two-way street.”

QTCinderella seemingly confirms Ludwig's deal with YouTube

Soon after Ludwig confirmed that he'd be switching to YouTube, QTCinderella posted a video that was hilariously themed as a "memorial" for the former Twitch streamer.

Shortly into her stream, QT's viewers began to ask her for more details about Ludwig's contract with YouTube. One of the questions read:

"Ok, blink when it hits Ludwig's contract amount. 10 million, 15 million, 20 million, 25 million, 30 million, 35 million, 40 million, 45 million, 50 million, wait really more than 50 million?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

She humorously obliged the request and started blinking rapidly around the $30 million mark. However, QTCinderella hasn't verbally confirmed it, so it's safe to say that she may have been jesting in the moment.

Edited by Atul S