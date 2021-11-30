"YouTube is primarily a VOD platform": Pokimane gives her opinion on YouTube vs Twitch streaming

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has repeatedly proved herself to be quite the savvy businesswoman, and her opinions on YouTube vs Twitch certainly confirmed that she's been looking at the big picture.

Upon hearing about Ludwig Ahgren's move to YouTube Gaming, Pokimane openly discussed her thoughts about YouTube Gaming and Twitch as streaming platforms and their differences, including things that YouTube needed to improve.

Pokimane admits Twitch will "always be a bit better" for streaming than YouTube

Imane "Pokimane" Anys was asked about her opinions regarding Ludwig Ahgren's move to YouTube Gaming, and she delivered, keeping it short and simple.

Pokimane's take didn't go too in-depth, but through her simple explanation, she brought up some genuine problems that we may see a solution to in the future.

Before the start of the clip, Pokimane stated that if a streamer has properly established themselves in the community, then moving to YouTube Gaming would definitely work for them. However, she didn't feel YouTube was quite "there" when it came to competing with Twitch, function-wise:

"Because YouTube is clearly primarily a VOD platform, streaming will always be a bit better on Twitch because Twitch is primarily a live streaming platform. When you specialize in something, you're always going to be a little ahead at it."

Pokimane then brought up an observation she's made throughout her time in the streaming community:

"The other thing is, although people who are established can stream just fine on YouTube - and this is not considering culture differences, chat differences, things like that which are individual to the person and what they prefer - aside from that, what I have yet to see on YouTube is them create enough of a community for a small streamer or someone up-and-coming to blow up on YouTube."

She elaborated on her point, saying,

"The only thing that really happens is like if you're already established, and then you play a popular game - like there's the Among Us era, but there's no one actually coming up through the YouTube live streaming platform in the same way that people do on Twitch, just by networking, through (the Livestream Fail subreddit), or through anything else."

Through her statements, viewers agreed that YouTube Gaming could prove to be a very strong competitor to Twitch, so long as they don't drop the bag with the talent they've brought over now.

Many of the biggest streamers on YouTube that are known across all streaming platforms are those who were originally from Twitch and were offered a better deal by their competitor.

Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) @Fwiz



Our focus is building a world class VOD, short form, and live platform.



And I have to reiterate; we still aren't done yet! Welcome to the family, Ludwig! I'm excited to announce @LudwigAhgren will now be streaming exclusively on @YouTubeGaming Our focus is building a world class VOD, short form, and live platform.And I have to reiterate; we still aren't done yet! Welcome to the family, Ludwig! I'm excited to announce @LudwigAhgren will now be streaming exclusively on @YouTubeGaming.Our focus is building a world class VOD, short form, and live platform. And I have to reiterate; we still aren't done yet! Welcome to the family, Ludwig! https://t.co/pSfCNoLwwM

Ludwig Ahgren was the most recent "large" streamer to move to YouTube, shocking to many as he was the sixth highest-earner on Twitch, according to the iconic data leaks earlier this year.

Many suspect that Thomas "Sykkuno" will be the next to move. While there's only speculation, for now, many content creators have hinted that more surprises are to come in terms of large streamers moving platforms.

