Ludwig believes several streamers will defect to YouTube Gaming, mirroring TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and CouRage's exits.

Twitch streamers defecting to YouTube Gaming has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. However, Ludwig Anders Ahgren, during a recent podcast, revealed how more streamers are going to jump ship.

The 26-year-old streamer is one of the most popular creators right now. Aside from streaming video games, Ludwig also co-hosts a podcast called "The Yard."

Several streamers, including TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and CouRage recently hopped on the YouTube Gaming bandwagon. During one of his latest podcasts, Ludwig commented on Tim's move to YouTube, and revealed how the list will only expand in the coming weeks.

What other streamers will defect to YouTube Gaming?

YouTube Gaming has served as fierce competition for the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Apart from TimTheTatman, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, and Elliott “Muselk” Watkins are some big names who have joined YouTube Gaming in recent history.

Unfortunately, if Ludwig's comments are to be believed, several other high-profile streamers are going to defect sooner rather than later.

Not shying away from the conversation, he opined:

"I think a lot of streamers are going to leave Twitch for YouTube."

However, Ludwig fell short of explaining the reason behind his comment. With how things are shaping up, it won't be long before other streamers follow suit. Several other names have come up since Tim's departure.

NICKMERCS credited Ninja for paving the way for streamers to switch to other platforms by quitting Twitch in 2018. The popular Warzone streamer recently revealed that he had "signed a beefer." Fans are convinced he will announce his move to YouTube in the coming days.

Indiefoxx is yet another name that will make a great addition to the already handsome looking roster. The former Hot-Tub streamer received an indefinite ban from Twitch a couple of months back. With her return currently shrouded in mystery, it's possible that YouTube Gaming might open doors for the controversial streamer.

Also Read

Suffice to say, the online streaming landscape will go through a turbulent phase in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul