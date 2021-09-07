TimTheTatman hits 4 million subscribers within a week of shifting to YouTube Gaming

TimTheTatman was among the first streamers to announce their departure from the purple streaming platform Twitch. He announced his departure on September 2, and revealed that he would be streaming on YouTube from now on.

I’m sure there is a lot of questions as to what it’s going to look like to be on YouTube gaming… I do my best to answer those questions here! Take a look! https://t.co/mLZp5WC0kW pic.twitter.com/MwpdhZ3KiU — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 1, 2021

The popular Call of Duty streamer hosted his first YouTube live stream on September 3, alongside the likes of Dr DisRespect, CourageJD, and Dr Lupo, who quit Twitch shortly after Tim. The stream was a massive success, and TimTheTatman expressed his gratitude via a tweet on his official Twitter account.

so excited for the future! — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 2, 2021

However, TimTheTatman already has a new achievement to celebrate.

TimTheTatman achieves 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel

TimTheTatman is always quick to share his success with his followers. In a recent tweet, the now YouTube streamer shared his latest achievement - 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Much love❤️ pic.twitter.com/zK3vixkkBa — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 6, 2021

Tim expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support, and believes that there's only more positive things to look forward to in the future now.

TImTheTatman hitting 4 million subscribers is quite a massive deal, since the streamer managed to do so within less than a week. His fellow streamers and fans also spoke up in support of him, applauding him for the massive feat.

You’re going to hit 10 mil in no time and take over. This is going to be epic! — Stone (@StoneMountain64) September 7, 2021

TimTheTatman indeed had a very smooth transition from Twitch to YouTube, and it was rather heartwarming to see his loyal fans follow him to the red halls of YouTube.

The ongoing mass shift from Twitch to YouTube

TimTheTatman was only the first among many streamers to leave Twitch for YouTube. Streamers such as Valkyrae and Dr Lupo followed Tim to YouTube shortly after his departure. Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS is also rumored to be shifting over to YouTube soon. Furthermore, Twitch giant Pokimane has also extended her Twitch streaming break, which she took due to burnout.

hello ☺️ i’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that i extended my stay a bit. i really needed this. ❤️



streams resume september 8th! 🥳 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) September 1, 2021

Overall, things are not looking great for Twitch right now, with many popular streamers switching allegiance from purple to red one after the other. However, the shift has mostly been seamless for big streamers like Tim and Valkyrae.

