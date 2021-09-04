Pokimane extends her break from Twitch streaming, reveals she needs a bit more time to get over her burnout

Pokimane is the biggest female streamer on Twitch. Naturally, she has a lot of things on her plate, such as streaming, signings and other deals, apart from her Offline TV work. Therefore, it was no surprise when the 25-year-old Moroccan streamer confessed in one of her streams that she was feeling burned out.

On her last stream, which took place on August 22, Pokimane revealed that she was going to take a break from Twitch streaming and spend some time offline with her family and loved ones.

tomorrow, i’m going back to canada to see my family for the first time in 2 years to see my parents 🥺



i absolutely cannot waitttt ❤️ — poki ❤️ (@pokimanelol) August 21, 2021

Pokimane has not streamed on Twitch ever since, and it seems like she might extend her Twitch break for some more time.

Pokimane extends her Twitch break

Pokimane had revealed her plans for September in her last livestream. She seems to have a lot planned out for September in terms of the content she produces.

“It’s going to be a very, very fun, exciting month. Some things are going to be coming out that I think you’ll really like.”

However, on September 1, Pokimane posted a tweet saying that she would be extending her break a little bit, and that she "really needed this."

hello ☺️ i’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that i extended my stay a bit. i really needed this. ❤️



streams resume september 8th! 🥳 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) September 1, 2021

Poki fans have nothing to worry about, since the streamer also announced that she will resume streaming on September 8.

Pokimane is enjoying her time back at home

Pokimane may be off Twitch streaming, but she has been keeping her fans updated about the different things she has been doing with her family in Canada.

how am i ever gonna leave canada when my mom makes me breakfast like this 🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/52VOGU16c5 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 24, 2021

Pokimane truly does look a lot more refreshed in her recent pictures, so maybe this break from streaming is working well for her.

So far, her fans and fellow streamers have been really supportive of Pokimane's Twitch break. In fact, it is commendable that Pokimane was so open about the fact that she was taking a break for her mental health.

In a work culture that promotes "hustle," it is good to see popular streamers like Pokimane addressing issues such as burnout and mental health. Her active efforts to combat burnout might inspire others to put their mental health before anything else as well.

