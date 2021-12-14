"I don’t make the rules": Pokimane adds further fuel to her "women belong in the kitchen" argument

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. However, she recently came under the microscope after suggesting that "all women belong in the kitchen."

It led the community to pour scorn on the Moroccan-Canadian personality. Her detractors feel it's already an uphill task for female streamers to make a career in gaming and content creation, and Pokimane's statement only reinforces the prejudice that women are best suited to the kitchen.

However, Pokimane elaborated on her statement during one of her recent streams since then. While she has made her stance clear, it's safe to say that the 25-year-old might have only added fuel to the fire.

Pokimane says that her "joke" was taken the wrong way

The Among Us sensation came forward to shed more light on the matter. During one of her recent streams, a viewer asked her to reflect on her statement. Pokimane thought for a bit and said:

"I mean like, a few reasons, I guess. For starters, I really like food, so I'm in the kitchen a lot. Secondly, I don't make the rules, I just repeat them sometimes. Ummm, lastly, girls look really cute in aprons. So why wouldn't we want them in the kitchen?"

Pokimane couldn't hold back her laughter and stated that she was only joking. She reiterated how the joke wasn't perceived in the way she intended because it was a sensitive topic to begin with.

The streamer added:

"I feel like the worst thing in life is to explain that a joke is a joke. But it's like, sometimes, as a streamer, you have to do that in order to be like, 'Don't worry guys, on God, I'm not a sexist.' On God, for real, not sexist by the way"

Pokimane further explained that people forget the strides she's made for female streamers in the community, all because of one joke on the matter.

"Me supporting other female streamers and always talking about gendered issues, 'Oh no, that's the whole front. My one kitchen joke for sure means that I'm sexist.'"

Also Read Article Continues below

Pokimane has served as an advocate for women in gaming. But her most recent statement clearly didn't come across the way she had intended. As such, her comment might just continue to haunt her for a while.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee