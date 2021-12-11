"I thought it was falling": Pokimane's cameo on HasanAbi's stream ruined by a "moving" Santa Claus figurine 

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have been streaming together a lot lately. Although they've produced some of the most hilarious moments over the last couple of months, they're a pretty unlikely pair.

Interestingly, Pokimane produced yet another such moment when she sat down to feature in Hasan's stream while he was away. Before she could even begin, her attention shifted to a moving Santa Claus figurine.

The moving figure prompted a loud screech from Pokimane, who thought it was going to fall on her.

Upon realizing this would not happen, the Among Us sensation looked at the camera and burst into hysterical laughter.

Pokimane bursts into laughter after getting scared by HasanAbi's Santa Claus figurine

Pokimane's screech prompted a response from HasanAbi, who didn't really comprehend what had transpired.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

The who's who of Twitch was in splits when she said:

"I'm sorry I didn't see it till now. I noticed your Santa. I thought it was falling, like it made a noise and I turned around and was like, 'What the f***.'"

HasanAbi is one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet and had a snarky response ready:

"I'm such a bad person that I was relieved when I knew it was just Santa. I thought you like..."

Pokimane and AriaSaki reveal the women HasanAbi matches with on online dating apps

As already mentioned, Pokimane and HasanAbi have been spending a lot of time together and have featured on each other's streams regularly.

Hasan recollected a story about how he refused to respond to a woman who had asked him to accompany her on a haunted hayride.

He revealed how he's scared and chose not to respond. As expected, Pokimane didn't buy his story, accused him of ghosting women and proceeded to take his phone to review the women HasanAbi matches with on dating apps.

AriaSaki couldn't hold back her laughter when Pokimane asked if she could reveal their faces to Hasanabi's audience.

Pokimane stated how Hasanabi made these women feel insecure, which left the left-wing political streamer red-faced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Just recently, Pokimane and Hasan were approached by a security guard who thanked the two streamers for producing positive content for their children to imbibe.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee