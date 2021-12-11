"Giving these girls insecurity problems": Pokimane reveals one of HasanAbi's matches on a dating app

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have produced some of the most hilarious yet wholesome moments in the last couple of months. The who's who of Twitch produced yet another hilarious moment when Pokimane revealed the type of women Hasan matches with on dating apps.

The aforementioned streamers were joined by AriaSaki, and Hasan began recollecting a story of how he never responded to a woman he met online because she asked him to accompany her to the haunted hayride.

Pokimane didn't buy his excuses and accused him of "ghosting" women he meets online.

HasanAbi has been dubbed one of the most controversial yet good-looking streamers on the internet right now. So much so that xQc has gone on record to state how the infamous left-wing streamer doesn't need to move an inch to date beautiful women as opposed to others who have to try extremely hard.

HasanAbi hasn't been pretty vocal about his dating encounters, much like other streamers on the platform. However, he recollected an encounter with a woman he met online, revealing how he refused to respond to her.

Here's what a woman sent HasanAbi:

"Going to the haunted hayride, you should come with me and my friend."

Hasan stated that he never responded to the woman because he's apparently scared. However, Pokimane wasn't buying it and mocked his entire story by making ghost noises in the background. She said:

"It's a f***ing ghost bro."

Here's how HasanAbi responded:

"Okay but to be fair, it's very scary. I'm scared of the haunted hayride and I didn't want to."

By this time, Pokimane and AriaSaki had taken his phone to see the women Hasan likes to interact with online.

Aria couldn't hold back and burst into laughter. Pokimane asked HasanAbi if she could show his viewers the women he matches with.

Poki brought the phone closer to the camera and said:

"You're giving these girls insecurity problems, okay? That's you."

Hasan just sat in his chair, red-faced, knowing that the community would talk about it for months to come.

Just recently, during OfflineTV's meet and greet, Pokimane and HasanAbi were greeted by a guard whose kids follow the streamers. The doting father hailed the streamers for the work they're doing and even hugged the two, resulting in a pretty wholesome moment.

