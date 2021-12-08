"Are you f**king insane?": HasanAbi tears apart viewer for accusing Pokimane of "blackface" over her natural curls 

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker flew off the handle when a viewer accused Imane "Pokimane" Anys of "blackface" after she showed off her natural curls.

Pokimane began her November 9 stream by revealing her natural curls. Naturally, her honest patrons were unaware of her curls until she went public. Pokimane shared how she used to straighten her hair before a stream. She initially felt "insecure" about it, but eventually decided to let her curls shine through.

Pokimane's friends and colleagues, including HasanAbi, expressed their admiration for the Moroccan-Canadian streamer. However, the latter went berserk when a viewer tried to tarnish her intentions with a ludicrous response.

HasanAbi lashes out at a viewer trying to stain Pokimane's intentions

HasanAbi, one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet right now, stood up for his colleague and good friend, Pokimane.

He was watching the latter's stream when he came across a comment in his chat which read:

“Why is Poki blackfacing?”

Hasan was dumbfounded by the comment and shot back in a jiffy:

“Are you f**king insane? That’s her natural hair, dude. What the f**k? Guys, she’s literally Moroccan. Are you f**king stupid? She’s literally from Africa, bro!” “That doesn’t mean she’s Black, but that is her natural f**king hair, you pyscho! What a psychotic f**king take, dude!”

Pokimane is yet to comment on the matter but revealed how she had a tough time grooming her hair while growing up.

Here's what she said:

“My mom’s hair is not like mine. And because we immigrated to Canada, and we grew up there, and I had no other family around me, my mom didn’t know how to teach me to do my curly hair, which isn’t her fault. I didn’t look like the girls around me and I didn’t know how the f**k to style my hair!”

Despite the miserable incident, Pokimane has received immense love from the community. She had just recently been hanging out with HasanAbi during OfflineTV's meet and greet when the Twitch streamers were showered with love by a security guard.

Pokimane and HasanAbi engage in a wholesome moment

During the OfflineTV meet & greet, Pokimane livestreamed the entire event on her channel. The stream included several highlights involving fans and content streamers present at the event.

However, the most wholesome moment was when a security guard approached Pokimane and HasanAbi. He revealed how his kids were huge fans of the Twitch streamers.

Also Read Article Continues below

The doting father hailed the two streamers for their hard work and for emanating positive content for his children to imbibe.

Edited by Saman