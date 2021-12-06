"Are you still growing?": Lilypichu exposes Hasanabi's enormous appetite

Hasanabi has recently been hanging out with quite a few members of OfflineTV, such as Lilypichu and Pokimane. During a recent incident when they were hanging out together, Lilypichu exposed Hasanabi's eating habits and commented on the amount of food he ate. It was all in fun and jest and led to Lilypichu asking Hasan a question out of concern.

"Are you still growing?"

Hasanabi looking around for more food gets Lilypichu concerned

In what seemed to be a livestream of a streamer gathering, Lilypichu could be seen on screen interacting with Hasanabi, who was behind the camera. She asked him if he was looking for more food after having eaten so much already. The streamer responded in the affirmative, which made Lily very surprised.

"Are you still hungry? You ate so much! You had like eight chicken nuggets."

Hasan corrected her, saying that he had ten chicken nuggets, and many more items as well.

"I had ten chicken nuggets, a spicy chicken sandwich, and -"

Before he could complete, Lily exposed his secret method of eating chicken nuggets and a Quarter Pounder.

"You had a Quarter Pounder and you put the chicken nuggets in the Quarter Pounder!"

Lily was completely unaware that Hasanabi was still hungry after eating all that food. However, it made for a very adorable moment between the two when Lily tried to roast Hasan by asking him if he was still growing.

Lilypichu recently "dissolved" her friendship with Mizkif

During Mizkif's recent visit to the OfflineTV house, Lilypichu and Mizkif jokingly dissolved their friendship after the OTK founder lost a game of Rock Paper Scissors to Lilypichu. As a part of a bet, Mizkif set himself, if he won the round of the game, Lily would have to paint on a livestream with Mizkif on his channel, and if the reverse happened, then Lily could never talk to him again.

As luck would have it, Lily won the next round, leading to Mizkif silently leaving her room and Lily nonchalantly getting back to her livestream. The entire situation was hilarious and rather fun to witness.

