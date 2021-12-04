"You can never talk to me again": Mizkif "storms out" of OTV house after losing against Lilypichu

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's visit to Lily "Lilypichu" Ki's house ended abruptly after the "content goblin" raged his way out of the singer's house following a loss.

The two suddenly began to play rock-paper-scissors and traded several wins and losses. Mizkif suddenly raised the stakes during their last game and ended up losing, leading him to jokingly leave her room afterward.

Mizkif and Lilypichu challenge each other to rock-paper-scissors

Mizkif visited the OTV (Offline TV) house, where Michael Reeves, Lilypichu, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, and other OTV members live.

Around the time Mizkif's visit was close to its end, he and Lily were talking about upcoming streams and trips they had planned.

The topic ended up spiraling into a sudden duel of rock-paper-scissors. After losing a round to Lilypichu, Mizkif claimed,

"You're better than me at everything."

Lilypichu immediately denied the claim and coincidentally lost the next round to Mizkif. An idea suddenly surged into the Parasocial host's mind, which he immediately shared:

"Alright, whoever wins this — if I win, we do a stream on my channel, painting. If you win, you can never talk to me again."

Following another round, the two tied. What happened after that was borderline comical, as Mizkif lost the very next round and wordlessly got off his chair, storming out of the room without looking back or acknowledging anything that had just happened.

Lilypichu, adding on to the hilarity of the situation, said in the most exasperated tone:

"Whoo. Thank god."

Both Lilypichu and Mizkif are founding members of their respective organizations.

Offline TV, abbreviated as OTV, is a group of content creators formed in 2017 by current members William "Scarra" Li, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Lilypichu.

OTK, or One True King, is a gaming organization formed in 2020 by Zack "Asmongold," Mizkif, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell, and TipsOut.

