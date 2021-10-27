“Are you serious?”: Mizkif reacts to being asked if his name was “clout goblin” while streaming with QTCinderella

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's reputation is catching up to him, as the streamer was called a "clout goblin" by a streamer passing by the area they were in.

Mizkif, accompanied by his friend and fellow content creator Blaire "QTCinderella," was at Disneyland to attend the franchise's annual Halloween party, the "Oogie Boogie Bash." A coincidental clash between them and another streamer left their audiences in tears owing to a hilarious misunderstanding that came up.

Mizkif and QTCinderella call themselves "Clout Goblin and Clout Goblina"

On October 26, 2021, Twitch streamers Mizkif and QTCinderella visited Disneyland together to attend the "Oogie Boogie Bash," a Halloween party held at the amusement park every year.

The pair were standing in line for a ride when they happened to be caught on camera on another streamer's camera, who was coincidentally standing in the same line.

Christine "Attractions Live" is a YouTube streamer that visits Disneyland parks every week, live-streaming her experience at them in order to provide a unique and entertaining view for viewers at home.

Christine's brother-in-law, who recognized the pair through her stream, began to point out Mizkif to her by calling him a "clout goblin." Not knowing who he was, the attraction-streamer went up to Rinaudo and asked if he was Clout Goblin while assuming that was his actual username.

Mizkif, completely caught off guard, asked her if she called him a clout goblin, to which she responded in a light-hearted manner:

"No, I just heard that was your name. They told me to call you that."

Upon seeing Mizkif's reaction wasn't as upbeat as she thought it would be, Christine realized something was wrong. Apologizing, she continued:

"Sorry, I heard that was your nickname - is that not your nickname?"

Rinaudo responded, "It might as well be." After the exchange. Christine introduced herself, and the three got briefly acquainted with one another, with Mizkif introducing himself and QTCinderella as Clout Goblin and Clout Goblina.

Christine's point-of-view for the whole interaction can be found on her YouTube channel, Attractions Live.

The two Twitch streamers eventually attended the Oogie Boogie Bash after a long day of hopping on different rides and attractions.

Mizkif is often referred to as a clout goblin, owing to his alleged tendency to insert himself into Twitch drama to farm clout. He has been called out by Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang for the same.

