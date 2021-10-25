“It’s actually disgusting”: Mizkif goes on an aggressive rant against HasanAbi’s recent actions

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo slammed Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker during a recent live stream he held, owing to the latter's response directed at Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter with regards to the ongoing RFLCT scandal.

Calling Piker "a f***ing a**hole," Mizkif went on to make some heated statements about the political streamer. However, many have pointed out that Valkyrae may have misinterpreted the message that Hasan was trying to convey, and later clarified her feelings on the situation.

Mizkif slams HasanAbi after his recent private message to Valkyrae

During his October 25 live stream on Twitch, Mizkif sat down to react to the aftermath of the controversial live stream Valkyrae held, whose content has currently taken over the Twitch community.

Rae's stream, which started with seemingly good intentions, ended with Mizkif calling her to do some damage control. He eventually got her to end the stream after calming her down from her emotional state. By that time, however, she had already made some loaded statements and called out streamers by name for their alleged actions (or lack thereof).

One such incident occurred when she read a private message that she had received from Hasan, where he had attempted to reassure her. The exact excerpt that she read from their DMs was the following:

"If people yell at you, ask them why they didn't have this energy for people shilling G Fuel when it has lead in it."

While Hasan's intent was to point out the hypocrisy of people making a big deal out of one situation and not the other, Valkyrae misinterpreted it as an attack on her and expressed her disappointment at the streamer's seemingly rude message. She later apologized to Piker, admitting the same.

hasanabi @hasanthehun i don't log on to twitch for one day and people are yelling at me on reddit what the hell i don't log on to twitch for one day and people are yelling at me on reddit what the hell

During his own Twitch stream the next day, Hasan clarified that he had sent her several other messages, including flat out admitting to her that he thought the products were "bull****," but insisted that his G Fuel message was sent only with good intentions.

Hearing Hasan's message, many other Twitch streamers called him out for the unfair comparison, stating that the situation is very different. Félix "xQc" Lengyel, Charles White "Cr1TiKaL" Jr., and Mizkif were among those who cited Hasan's comparison as "ridiculous."

When Mizkif went live earlier today, he went on a rant directed at Hasan, saying the following:

"What he said to Rae was ridiculous, and the fact that he's attacking G Fuel and other brands for no reason? It's actually disgusting. He's not even a clout demon, he's just a f***ing a**hole. He's just a leftist, like f*** that guy."

In a more light-hearted tone, Mizkif ended his rant by saying:

"Um, I hate him, I hate him a lot, I think Charlie (Cr1TiKaL) is correct, I think xQc also went after him too, I remember Valkyrae, yesterday, she said go f*** yourself."

Afterward, Mizkif said that he deleted the VODs from his previous stream where he reacted to Valkyrae's controversial stream as it was happening. They tweeted at each other earlier today, and have seemingly made up.

Opinions on the RFLCT scandal are very divided. It seems that Rae may be taking some huge career-related decisions soon, as she has removed the "RFLCT" and "100Thieves" tagline from her Twitter bio. More on that here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi