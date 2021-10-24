Valkyrae loses it after receiving DM from HasanAbi comparing RFLCT scam with G Fuel products

Valkyrae has finally broken her silence regarding the RFLCT scam controversy, and many believe that she is making the situation a lot worse than before. The streamer explained how she was not aware that research links would not be included on the RFLCT website. However, what surprised fans the most was how Valkyrae reacted to various streamers' reactions to the scam allegations.

Valkyrae specifically spoke about Hasanabi, revealing details about a DM he had sent her, making her lose her cool.

Valkyrae loses her cool when Hasanabi seemingly compares the RFLCT drama to G Fuel controversy

When Valkyrae announced the release of RFLCT skincare, Hasanabi was one of the first streamers to congratulate her on her venture.

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin congrats !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i use 3 in 1 body wash for everything but this is gonna make me switch it up ! 😤😤😤😤 @Valkyrae @RFLCT_skin congrats !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i use 3 in 1 body wash for everything but this is gonna make me switch it up ! 😤😤😤😤

However, he called out the RFLCT scam during a livestream, basically saying it was "just f**king soap."

However, what Valkyrae found more offensive was when he unknowingly compared her products to the G Fuel controversy in an attempt to comfort her. Valkyrae revealed that Hasan had sent her a DM saying she should ask people where this outrage was when influencers promoted G Fuel, which had the actual lead in the products.

Valkyrae lost her cool at this, claiming that her products were in no way comparable to G Fuel. RFLCT is being called a scam due to a lack of information on the website regarding the research conducted to back the claims they made. G Fuel, on the other hand, was harmful to its consumers.

"This is not even comparable! I had a website of products that were claiming to do something with no linked information. It's completely different!"

Valkyrae revealed she did not think Hasan's message warranted a response, so she did not bother replying to the DM. However, the streamer was very offended by the comparison.

Hasan's fans, however, have come to his defense, saying that due to her current mental state, Valkyrae was misreading Hasan's statement. He wanted to point out the hypocrisy people were showing by displaying such outrage over such a minor issue, whereas they were relatively quiet during a much bigger problem.

Hasanabi's fans saying that Valkyrae misunderstood what the streamer tried to say (Image via Gooba on YouTube)

Everyone believes that Rae should take some time off-stream to process the situation and get a better understanding of the controversy before making any further comments. People think that the way she is responding right now is simply doing more damage than repair.

