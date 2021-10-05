"What a sweet, sweet person": QTCinderella head over heels after meeting xQc for the first time

QTCinderella recently went live to reveal how she organized Sh*tcamp, and the most wholesome point of the stream was her take on Felix "xQc" Lengyel, whom she had just met for the first time.

Sh*tcamp was responsible for bringing some of the biggest names on Twitch under one umbrella. Some of these names included xQc, Ludwig, Sodapoppin, and several others.

This particular event boasted several interesting moments, including Sodapoppin consuming an entire unpeeled banana and UFC star Nick Diaz walking by in the background of one of xQc's streams.

After the conclusion of Sh*tcamp, QTCinderella found some time to stream and went on to reveal how she had never interacted with xQc before they met at the event.

"I didn’t know he was so funny," she said before revealing how the notorious streamer did his best to help with other streamers' streams just as much as his own.

This is what QTCinderella had to say about xQc:

"xQc...is so great at working hard on other people's streams too. Like he just doesn't turn on for his stream. Like...what a sweet, sweet person. Every single thing I did, he would say thank you for setting that up. Everyone was so sweet. I didn't get to spend as much time with x until this week and he was insanely sweet. He thanked me for everything, he was really thoughtful."

Incidentally, she's not the first major streamer to have gone on record to compliment the extremely popular former Overwatch pro. Both Mizkif and Sykkuno have complimented the streamer for his work ethic and contribution to Twitch as well.

xQc might collaborate with more streamers in the future

The Canadian streamer revealed that he had a lot of fun during Sh*tcamp 2021. So much so that he would love to collaborate with the aforementioned streamers much more often.

He certainly made the most of the event and kept fans on tenterhooks because of his wild antics, including sniper kills, dressing in drag, and even quashing his longtime beef with Ali "Myth" Kabbani.

xQc also revealed how he is considering a move to LA after his "honeymoon phase."

The vibe of the famous city, coupled with the multitude of opportunities it provides to content creators, would serve as a perfect home for the variety streamer. However, the traffic is the only downside, he humorously stated.

