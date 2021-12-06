Pokimane and HasanAbi showered with love by wholesome security guard during OfflineTV's meet & greet

Pokimane and HasanAbi were the recipients of some wholesome love from a security guard who met them during the recent OfflineTV meet & greet.

The event, held on December 4 & 5 in Los Angeles, featured some of the top streamers in the industry, including Disguised Toast, Scarra, Lilypichu, and many more.

However, two of the industry's most popular content creators met with some adulation from a security guard present at the event.

Pokimane and HasanAbi have a wholesome chat with a loving father of the streamers' fans

During the OfflineTV meet & greet, Pokimane livestreamed the entire event on her channel. The stream included several highlights involving fans and content streamers present at the event.

The most wholesome moment of the stream came when a security guard at the event approached Pokimane and HasanAbi. The guard later revealed that his kids followed the streamers when he said:

"My kids follow you so much"

The doting feather later hugged the two of them and thanked them for all the content they had provided for his kids over the years. Here's what he said:

"Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart.

He later went on to describe the generation gap present between him and his kids when he explained that his kids always tell him that he wouldn't understand what they're watching when they view Twitch streams of creators present at the meet & greet.

However, he had no qualms about it and later praised Pokimane and HasanAbi for all they have done so far. He further appreciated the two and asked them to continue what they're doing, and he also exclaimed how happy he is that the streamers provided a positive role model to his kids when he proclaimed:

"Keep doing what you guys are doing, you lead them in a positive direction and that means the world to me."

In the end, the loving father echoed the thoughts of many viewers and fans who have found an inspiring role model in these content creators who have worked hard to reach the top. Additionally, their content has also had a tremendous effect on them, and this won't be the last time these content creators will meet another parent who will have similar praise for them.

