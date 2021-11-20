Why Pokimane and Hasanabi berated Streamlabs publicly on Twitter

The Streamlabs controversy has the entire Twitter community hooked on to it ever since it started. Now, popular streamers like Pokimane and Hasanabi have also berated the service openly, threatening to sever ties with the software unless they rectify the allegations made against them.

imane 💜 @imane OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



OBS tweeted: "Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademark. We've tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn"

Many in the Twitter community have also berated the actions of Streamlabs, and the company has now responded to these allegations.

What is the Streamlabs controversy?

For the uninitiated, Streamlabs is an open-source software that is used by many streamers on Twitch for a slew of services. The platform was recently called out by its competitors in Lightstream and OBS for plagiarism and use of names without consent, respectively.

The saga began after Lightstream publicly called out Streamlabs for copying their entire user interface. The post was retweeted by the CEO of Lightstream, who believed that Streamlabs ought to be ashamed of themselves for not only riding on OBS' hard work, but also copying Lightstream's interface.

Lightstream posted a meme comparing their interface to Streamlabs' copied design.



▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.



The CEO of Lightstream tweeted: "The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject's hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product."

This was followed by a tweet from OBS, which revealed that while Streamlabs had asked for permission to use the former's name, the offer had been declined. However, Streamlabs went ahead and used the name regardless, blatantly disrespecting OBS' wishes.

Naturally, this saw huge outrage from Twitch users on Twitter, who wanted the service software canceled. Many streamers, such as Pokimane and Hasanabi, have even refused to use Streamlabs' services until the company sorts out the situation.

hasanabi @hasanthehun OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



Hasanabi tweeted: "i will never use @streamlabs again if they don't immediately resolve this matter."

Pokimane refusing to use Streamlabs might prove to be a huge loss for the organization, as she has blatantly stated that she will not allow the platform to use her face any longer. The RTS owner is one of the biggest stars on Twitch, so her refusal to associate with the platform will surely affect it negatively.

Streamlabs has now responded to these allegations and accepted their mistake. The organization has apologized to Lightstream for plagiarizing its web design, suggesting that it was an error on their part.

Furthermore, the company has stated that they will get OBS' name removed from theirs at the earliest.

The quick outrage on the internet seems to have done its part, since it prompted immediate action from the popular Twitch service software.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul