Small Twitch streamers accused of stealing viewers' money in latest 'money laundering' scandal

Following the leaked revenue statistics of Twitch creators, a shocking piece of allegations regarding some Turkish streamers are doing the rounds on the internet. Apparently, the latter group was allegedly involved in Twitch Bit Scam.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky A MASSIVE Twitch scandal is ongoing in the Turkish scene involving dozens of esports players and streamers money laundering through bit donations



After Twitch’s massive payout leak, people noticed several smaller streamers making absurd amounts of money from bits (1/2) A MASSIVE Twitch scandal is ongoing in the Turkish scene involving dozens of esports players and streamers money laundering through bit donationsAfter Twitch’s massive payout leak, people noticed several smaller streamers making absurd amounts of money from bits (1/2)

The modus operandi of the Twitch Bit Scam incorporates stolen credit cards. The involved scammers reach out to Twitch streamers, informing them that they will donate money to the latter with a stolen credit card.

After agreeing upon a deal, the donation is made. Subsequently, the Twitch Streamer returns a part of the donation to the scammer. Thus, both involved parties make money off of the stolen credit card, while using Twitch bits as a tool.

Turkish gaming community erupts as the alleged Twitch Bit scam comes into spotlight

A new list involving Turkish esports personalities has been leaked online. These creators are suspected of being involved in the Twitch Bit Scam. Interestingly enough, some streamers on the list have already admitted their involvement in the scam.

However, most claim that they thought the scheme was legal.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Scammers are also hacking Twitch accounts to donate bits to streamers



And supposedly some are using bots to watch ads to earn bits and then mass donating those as well Scammers are also hacking Twitch accounts to donate bits to streamers And supposedly some are using bots to watch ads to earn bits and then mass donating those as well https://t.co/WOfO7D2iS7

The list of alleged streamers involved in the Twitch Bit Scam includes:

dilaratoprakci

brasco

almira

logicman

Japone

lurzy0y0

farewell

Deepmans

cinar

bacyx

tecoNe

Kuzuur

thecadyyx

Zz_yankas

Orçun “farewell” Köroğlu was the first people on the list who commented on this subject. Aside from that, Farewell was part of the Lixa Esports team. He admitted receiving a Twitch Bit scam offer eight to nine months ago.

He confessed that he initially worked with them for 2-3 months while under the impression that this was legal. However, after learning the truth, Farewell stopped communicating with the scammer.

The General Manager of BBL Esports, Özgür “root” Alagül, stated during a livestream:

“It doesn’t matter if the players or streamers within our organization, if anyone is in it, we will investigate. If there is a really troublesome situation, the necessary will be done.”

The list mentioning the alleged streamers involved in the Twitch Bit scam first appeared in Forumtr, a Turkish gaming forum.

