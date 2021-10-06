TimTheTatman, Lirik, Gaules, and other CS:GO streamers' alleged earning exposed in new Twitch leak

Following an alleged data breach by Twitch, the largest video game streaming platform, the earnings of the top CS:GO streamers have been revealed.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is one of the most popular games on Twitch. Although it has waned in popularity in the last year, partially due to Valorant’s meteoric success, CS:GO remains one of the most beloved shooting games for Twitch's audience.

Following the alleged leak, the earnings of the top Twitch streamers who play CS: have come to light.

Top four CS:GO streamers on Twitch in terms of earnings

4) Gaules

Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba is an ex-professional CS:GO player and currently a content creator on Twitch who primarily broadcasts CS:GO in Portuguese.

According to the alleged leak, Gaules has earned $2,844,985.18 through the platform.

3) Lirik

Saqib “Lirik” Ali Zahid is a variety streamer on Twitch who initially rose to popularity due to his DayZ streams. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was the breakthrough game for Lirik to gain the massive audience he has entertained since.

Lirik has frequently delved into CS:GO on his stream. Lirik has amassed $2,984,653.7 from Twitch earnings, according to the reported data breach.

2) TimTheTatman

Timothy “TimTheTatman” John Betar is another variety streamer from America. TimTheTatman steams games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft from 2012. He recently published CS:GO content on his channel. TimTheTatman has reportedly earned $3,290,133.32, according to the reported Twitch data breach.

1) Summit1g

Also Read

Jaryd “Summit1g” Russell Lazar is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Although he has currently diversified his games to stream, his rise to fame was significantly based on his CS:GO streams. He still goes back to the Valve shooter from time to time. According to the alleged leak, Summit1g’s Twitch earning is $5,847,541.17.

Edited by Srijan Sen