Pokimane threatens to sever ties with Streamlabs following plagiarism allegations

Pokimane recently took to Twitter to express her displeasure over Streamlabs' recent actions, suggesting that the platform copied the work of a competitor and used OBS' name against their wishes. She made it clear that if the series of issues were not sorted at the earliest, she would sever all ties with the company, remove her face from the platform, and look for a different donation service.

imane 💜 @imane OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



twitter.com/StuV2/status/1… Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turntwitter.com/StuV2/status/1… streamlabs better resolve this entire thread of issues or i’ll be asking them to take my face off the platform + look to use another donation service. twitter.com/obsproject/sta… streamlabs better resolve this entire thread of issues or i’ll be asking them to take my face off the platform + look to use another donation service. twitter.com/obsproject/sta…

The announcement came from the OfflineTV star after allegations cropped up against the organization from OBS as well as Lightstream.

Pokimane refuses to allow Streamlabs to use her face on their platform unless issues are resolved

OBS and Lightstream recently called out Streamlabs for copying their interface as well as using OBS' name without their consent. The situation came to Pokimane's attention, who is one of the brand ambassadors of Streamlabs. Upon gaining more knowledge about the problem, the streamer clarified that she would not be associated with the brand if they did not resolve all these issues at the earliest.

The Streamlabs issue came to light after a competing organization, Lightstream, made a post on Twitter calling out the obvious manner in which Streamlabs had copied their entire website.

Lightstream @Lightstream 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?



▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.



🤡 Bet. 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.🤡 Bet. https://t.co/xODY5uDZeP

The action by Streamlabs was even called out by the CEO of Lightstream, saying that the team at Streamlabs should be ashamed of themselves for their actions.

STU 🎮🎥🎙 @StuV2 Lightstream @Lightstream 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?



▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.



🤡 Bet. 🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework?▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied.🤡 Bet. https://t.co/xODY5uDZeP The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject ’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st…

Streamlabs, which originally started as a free online service, ventured deeper into the business by transitioning into an open-source version called Streamlabs OBS (SLOBS). However, OBS recently disclosed that it did not consent to this inclusion of its name in Streamlabs' venture.

OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



twitter.com/StuV2/status/1… STU 🎮🎥🎙 @StuV2 The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject ’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. twitter.com/lightstream/st… Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turntwitter.com/StuV2/status/1…

OBS followed up the tweet with a series of tweets, suggesting that while Streamlabs is in the clear legally, they have openly disregarded the spirit of open-sourcing and giving back.

OBS @OBSProject Legally they have obeyed the terms of the GPL but they have repeatedly disregarded the spirit of open source and of giving back. Legally they have obeyed the terms of the GPL but they have repeatedly disregarded the spirit of open source and of giving back.

However, OBS clarified that this action by Streamlabs would not stop them from continuing "to provide free, open software and tools for everybody."

OBS @OBSProject Despite these actions by Streamlabs, the OBS Project will continue to provide free, open software and tools for everybody.



We will continue to support our users, the community, and our amazing developers for their hard work. Despite these actions by Streamlabs, the OBS Project will continue to provide free, open software and tools for everybody. We will continue to support our users, the community, and our amazing developers for their hard work.

Apart from Pokimane, other big names like Hasanabi have also refused to be associated with the platform if the issues are not resolved soon.

hasanabi @hasanthehun OBS @OBSProject



We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn



twitter.com/StuV2/status/1… Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademarkWe’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turntwitter.com/StuV2/status/1… i will never use @streamlabs again if they don’t immediately resolve this matter. twitter.com/obsproject/sta… i will never use @streamlabs again if they don’t immediately resolve this matter. twitter.com/obsproject/sta…

Streamlabs has responded to Lightstream's original tweet, suggesting that they have "made a mistake." However, Streamlabs is yet to respond to streamers like Pokimane and Hasanabi, who have refused to use its services.

Streamlabs @streamlabs @Lightstream We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we’ve reached out directly to them to apologize. @Lightstream We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we’ve reached out directly to them to apologize.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, this apology is not being accepted well by the Twitterati, who are calling it a "bold face lie."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar