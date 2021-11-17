Pokimane threatens to sever ties with Streamlabs following plagiarism allegations

Pokimane recently took to Twitter to express her displeasure over Streamlabs' recent actions, suggesting that the platform copied the work of a competitor and used OBS' name against their wishes. She made it clear that if the series of issues were not sorted at the earliest, she would sever all ties with the company, remove her face from the platform, and look for a different donation service.
The announcement came from the OfflineTV star after allegations cropped up against the organization from OBS as well as Lightstream.
Pokimane refuses to allow Streamlabs to use her face on their platform unless issues are resolved
OBS and Lightstream recently called out Streamlabs for copying their interface as well as using OBS' name without their consent. The situation came to Pokimane's attention, who is one of the brand ambassadors of Streamlabs. Upon gaining more knowledge about the problem, the streamer clarified that she would not be associated with the brand if they did not resolve all these issues at the earliest.
The Streamlabs issue came to light after a competing organization, Lightstream, made a post on Twitter calling out the obvious manner in which Streamlabs had copied their entire website.
The action by Streamlabs was even called out by the CEO of Lightstream, saying that the team at Streamlabs should be ashamed of themselves for their actions.
Streamlabs, which originally started as a free online service, ventured deeper into the business by transitioning into an open-source version called Streamlabs OBS (SLOBS). However, OBS recently disclosed that it did not consent to this inclusion of its name in Streamlabs' venture.
OBS followed up the tweet with a series of tweets, suggesting that while Streamlabs is in the clear legally, they have openly disregarded the spirit of open-sourcing and giving back.
However, OBS clarified that this action by Streamlabs would not stop them from continuing "to provide free, open software and tools for everybody."
Apart from Pokimane, other big names like Hasanabi have also refused to be associated with the platform if the issues are not resolved soon.
Streamlabs has responded to Lightstream's original tweet, suggesting that they have "made a mistake." However, Streamlabs is yet to respond to streamers like Pokimane and Hasanabi, who have refused to use its services.
Naturally, this apology is not being accepted well by the Twitterati, who are calling it a "bold face lie."