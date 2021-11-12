What is the maximum donation you can make on Twitch?

Viewers on Twitch often like to show their support for their favorite streamers on the platform by giving them donations on their channels. However, on several occasions, viewers have donated huge amounts of money to streamers.

Naturally, the question arises about whether Twitch has a donation cap on the amount that viewers can donate to streamers.

Twitch does not have an upper limit for donations on the platform

Twitch allows its viewers to donate money to streamers of their choice to show them support. There is currently no upper limit for the amount of money people can donate to streamers. In fact, people can donate through various mediums, such as PayPal or credit cards. Therefore, the upper limit for donation amounts for those people would be their credit card limits.

Naturally, it begs the question - just why do people donate such huge amounts to Twitch streamers who probably don't need that much money? Streamer Pokimane had a rather logical answer.

She reasoned that people are usually inclined to donate more money to popular streamers who already have a lot of money. This is simply to get their attention.

The 25-year-old explained that the more popular someone becomes, the more valuable their attention becomes. Naturally, having the streamer read out their name and thank them for the donation gives them a few seconds of the streamer's attention, and people are willing to donate huge amounts just for this.

Pokimane feels people don't always use their money in a justified manner, so this was simply one such expenditure. However, for this exact reason, many streamers have capped their donations to a certain amount, and Pokimane has restricted her's to $5.

However, the streamer assured her fans that Twitch donations did not constitute a big part of her total earnings anyway. Therefore, unless the streamer has a self-imposed donation cap, there is no limit to the amount which people can donate to streamers on Twitch.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee