Pokimane hits the Internet with yet another hot take on why people donate to streamers

Pokimane is one of many streamers who have addressed the question of why viewers tend to donate enormous amounts of money to Twitch streamers. The question has been pertinent within the community for quite some time, and the 25-year-old has a rather simple answer to it: she believes that viewers donate huge amounts of money to big streamers simply to get their attention.

"People donate because they want someone's attention. And if anything, the richer someone becomes, the more valuable their attention becomes."

Pokimane believes people donate more to big streamers for their attention

Speaking about why people tend to donate huge amounts to big streamers who possibly don't even need it, the Moroccan streamer revealed that they do it simply to show their support and gain the streamer's attention. She said that a big amount would definitely gain the streamer's attention, so naturally, they would mention the donor's name and thank them for the donation. It is this attention that propels people to spend huge amounts of money on donations.

Furthermore, the RTS co-founder explained that people do not always think about expenditure in a level-headed manner. Therefore, spending money on their beloved streamers can be something that feels justified to them.

Twitch users explaining why they would donate to streamers (Image via Pokimane Too on YouTube)

Pokimane's fans, however, don't entirely agree with her on this front. They believe that people donate to streamers simply as a sign of appreciation and to show their support in whatever way they deem fit.

Pokimane used to be on the receiving end of some of the highest donation amounts seen on Twitch. However, she soon imposed a $5 donation cap on her account, so that people would refrain from donating huge amounts to her. Instead, she urged her fans to donate to smaller streamers who could use their generous support more than her.

pokimane @pokimanelol at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪 at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, when her earnings were leaked during the Twitch leak, fans were shocked to see that the streamer only made about $38K a month from Twitch. However, Pokimane assured her fans that the amount she made from Twitch subs and donations did not constitute a major part of her earnings.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee