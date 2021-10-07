"Keep that money in your pocket": Pokimane reveals why her Twitch earnings are not in millions like xQc & others

When it comes to the world of streaming on Twitch, Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the biggest names on the platform. Despite the controversies, the number of her fans around the world has only increased with time.

With fans come subscribers, and with subscribers comes a lot of money, which has led netizens to believe that Pokimane has been earning in millions of dollars throughout the years. While this was the most logical conclusion given her fame, things are quite the opposite.

pokimane @pokimanelol at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪 at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪

Pokimane speaks out about her earnings after they were disclosed during the Twitch data leak

The Twitch data leak that took place yesterday was a massive blow to the platform. The source code, passwords and other vital information were tossed out into the open. Users were even advised to change their password for security reasons and enable 2FA (two factor authentication), just in case.

However, one of the most talked about aspects of the leak was not the source code, or the lies behind the Golden Kappa, or even the fact that Amazon was developing a new service like Steam; for many, the hot topic of discussion was how much money Twitch streamers were making.

While it is known that Twitch streamers make a lot of money, the figures that were showcased after the Twitch data leak left the internet shocked and speechless. However, not everyone was making millions, as people claimed.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

A few hours after the events unfolded, Pokimane tauntingly said in a Twitter post: "At least people can’t over-exaggerate me 'making millions a month off my viewers' anymore."

Many netizens were of the opinion that Pokimane earned millions of dollars every month, but the reality of the situation is very different. According to the data leaked online, she earns just a little over $38,000 in a month on average.

While that's a substantial amount of money, it's nowhere near the earnings of Twitch streamers such as xQcOW, summit1g, Hasanabi and others that frequent the platform.

pokimane @pokimanelol i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️ i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️

In a follow-up tweet, Pokimane explained the situation and revealed that she capped her donations a year ago, as she earns enough via sponsors, investments and exclusive contracts. She wrote:

"Subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income, and I want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES"

Most fans applauded her, but some were of the opinion that if she was making enough money, she wouldn't need anymore from subs. While the argument does hold true in some ways, several fans argued that the money was donated freely rather than by force.

All that said and done, if nothing else, the Twitch data leak cleared the air about streamer earnings, and hopefully provided fans with some closure as to how much their favorite streamers make.

