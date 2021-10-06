Twitch Golden Kappa mystery solved amidst massive data breach

Among the many mysteries on the internet, the Golden Kappa Twitch mystery is perhaps one of the most elusive within the community. Till now, it was unknown how one could acquire it or how it even came to be.

The Golden Kappa was the stuff of legends, and both fans and streamers hoped that it would miraculously appear on their chat one day. What made it special was that the golden variant was used to express sarcasm or taunt the streamer.

It would randomly appear and disappear at will, and no one seemed to know what triggered it. Maybe it was a milestone that caused it to pop up, or perhaps an anomaly, or just perhaps a glitch in the matrix.

The developers themselves even showcased the Twitch Golden Kappa, and everyone on the platform got to use it for six hours on October 26, 2020. However, no one was any closer to discovering the truth behind it until now.

The truth behind Golden Kappa Twitch mystery disappoints

Following the recent Twitch data leak that occurred a few hours ago, sensitive information that included passwords, earnings, and indeed the very source code of the streaming platform was leaked online. Suffice to say, the hackers had copied everything.

According to the leaker, the goal was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space." While achieving their goal, this anonymous entity accidentally helped solve the greatest mystery on Twitch - The Golden Kappa Twitch mystery. But the information comes at a tragic cost.

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers No way this is real. If true everything on twitch including source code and payouts are leaked.Change passwords. I'm hoping addresses aren't part of this. No way this is real. If true everything on twitch including source code and payouts are leaked.Change passwords. I'm hoping addresses aren't part of this. https://t.co/OrPHIvIcke

According to data miners who began looking through leaked files for information about Twitch's Golden Kappa, the entire thing was rigged. There was no unique trigger or glitch. Worst of all, it wasn't even randomized.

Based on the script, the entire thing is manually controlled by Twitch staff and has nothing to do with luck. A streamer who goes by onscreenlol wrote:

"THE GOLDEN KAPPA IS NOT RANDOM, IT'S A LIE! It can just be given out manually by a select few Twitch staff once per 24 hours."

Nuckels @MiniNuckels I don't think everyone realises how big of a string of fuck ups one has to do to leak their entire source AND database.Everything from twitch is one magnet link away. Worst of all golden Kappa not being random... pft. I don't think everyone realises how big of a string of fuck ups one has to do to leak their entire source AND database.Everything from twitch is one magnet link away. Worst of all golden Kappa not being random... pft. https://t.co/yxTcdZoeng

While this may sound like a cruel practical joke, the information has been verified as multiple data miners reported finding the same evidence. Given the rarity of the occurrence, many users have been left disappointed. Rather than randomly having Twitch's Golden Kappa appear, it turns out that someone was behind it all along pulling the string.

