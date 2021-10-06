Is Twitch down right now? (October 6th): Viewers plagued with "Twitch Network Error 2000" error following data breach

Just hours after the alleged Twitch source code breach, users are reporting issues with their servers.

Users report Twitch is currently experiencing downtime due to the massive breach responsible for leaking tons of sensitive information, including passwords and payment details of high-profile streamers.

DatBoiEnergy🏀⚾️ @DatBoiEnergy Twitch is now down if you left the app and all streams say you have to sub to view. What is happening bro Twitch is now down if you left the app and all streams say you have to sub to view. What is happening bro https://t.co/qdLMzrqTT1

FRΞD twitch.tv/Fremily @FredStreams Has Twitch's video player gone down now? Nothing but Error 2000's at the moment. Has Twitch's video player gone down now? Nothing but Error 2000's at the moment.

CMDR EpsilonNiner @EpsilonNiner First, we get Facebook inc going down, now Twitch is leaked and currently suffering an ongoing attack, $50 on google being next, any takers? First, we get Facebook inc going down, now Twitch is leaked and currently suffering an ongoing attack, $50 on google being next, any takers?

Spooky Saltyyy Skeletons  @SaltyBoii03 Okay but what the fuck is going on this weekFacebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had problems and were down on Monday.Now Twitch is having issues today because of a breach.What's gonna happen next? 🤔 Okay but what the fuck is going on this weekFacebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had problems and were down on Monday.Now Twitch is having issues today because of a breach.What's gonna happen next? 🤔

Beaky🏳️‍🌈🤘 @beaky173 @FredStreams same for me untill i disabled ublock which i find strange @FredStreams same for me untill i disabled ublock which i find strange

Nekrus @Nekrus2 @FredStreams turning off low latency mode fixed it for me @FredStreams turning off low latency mode fixed it for me

It is important to note that not all users are facing this issue. However, impacted users reveal that the Amazon-owned platform has been plagued with "Twitch Network Error 2000," which doesn't allow them to subscribe to or view their favorite channels.

Users have been appalled by what has transpired in the last few days. Facebook suffered massive downtime, with servers being down for over five hours in significant parts of the world. Twitch's private data has allegedly been leaked, with the platform experiencing massive server issues.

There is no official word around how long it could take to get to normal, as Twitch hasn't released an official statement yet.

Twitch leak reveals xQc earned the maximum revenue in September

Despite the mass exodus that took place last month, Twitch boasts the presence of several high-profile streamers.

However, according to leaked data, xQc has earned an astounding eight-figure revenue since September 2019, and no other streamer has come close to this figure.

The former Overwatch pro made upwards of $750k in September, which is more than any other streamer has made from the platform. Summit1g, famous for GTA RP streams, is second on the list, with a revenue of more than $350k.

Surprisingly, Pokimane, one of the most-watched streamers, is at the bottom of the list with a mere $38k in September.

However, it's no surprise that xQc is one of the highest-earning on Twitch. The Canadian streamer has been a great addition to the roster and has been behind much of the hype on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

During the mass exodus, everyone feared that xQc, too, would defect to YouTube Gaming. However, the variety streamer made it clear that he signed an exclusive Twitch contract a while ago.

According to the leaks, he has been the driving force and has received enough credit for his contribution.

