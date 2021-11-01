"I feel like I’m going crazy": Hasanabi reveals why he wants to quit streaming on Twitch

Twitch streamer Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker revealed in a recent livestream that he is on the verge of quitting streaming on the platform. He stated the amount of hate that he gets on Twitter, Instagram, and even his Twitch chat, as the reason behind his decision. He claimed that the amount of negative criticism he received on social media platforms for every little action was getting to him, and he felt "crazy."

"I can’t even be f**king honest with my own community for a single moment. It’s like everything I say can and will be used against me. I feel like I’m going crazy."

Hasanabi lashes out at his chat for toxic hate comments

On his October 28 stream, Hasanabi casually mentioned that he was thinking of quitting streaming for a short while, since the amount of hate comments he gets online was beginning to get to him.

"It’s not a joke. I’m very close to quitting streaming for a little bit. These past couple of days I’ve been thinking about it. It doesn’t feel good when I stream anymore."

The streamer almost immediately pulled up a hate message he received on his chat and lashed out at his audience.

"This is why. I hate myself. I hate everyone. I’m constantly f**king stressed out. It’s disrupted my sleep cycle."

Hasanabi pulls up hate messages that he received on his Twitch chat (Image via Hasan Reactions on YouTube)

He revealed that he was getting very tired of the fact that he could not be honest and open up with his own community.

"I feel like I’m losing my f**king mind! It’s so f**ked, and there is no way to show how f**ked it is until you experience it. But it’s making me f**king go crazy!"

The streamer said that he felt immense rage towards his community for these negative comments. He ended up revealing that he and his family were being subjected to doxxing and swatting on a regular basis.

Naturally, all of this has collectively led to Hasan believing that he could really use a break from Twitch streaming until he felt well enough to stream. It is worth noting that he has not mentioned when he will be taking this break, but it does not seem likely that Hasanabi will quit Twitch streaming altogether, yet.

Edited by Ashish Yadav