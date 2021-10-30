“There’s just an endless sea of f**king weirdos": HasanAbi rants against Twitch viewers for harassing him and his family

During a recent live stream, Twitch star Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker went on a rant against a part of his community for constantly harassing him.

Popular content creators tend to always be the center of attention on social media platforms, something that can have negative consequences as well. HasanAbi is obviously no stranger to both online and offline harassment due to him being one of the most politically-charged streamers on the Twitch platform.

However, the streamer claimed that he is tired of the constant attention that he receives from people who “track his every move.” HasanAbi said that people tend to harass his family members as well, something that he is “sick and tired of.”

hasanabi @hasanthehun a brief message for all my haters. a brief message for all my haters. https://t.co/Oedzl3jwPC

HasanAbi says he is tired of his family getting harassed by a part of his community

HasanAbi has been quite a polarizing figure right from the beginning of his career. The streamer claimed that a certain part of his community tends to track every single thing he does on social media. He claimed to have never spoken about it in detail during his live streams, and appeared quite frustrated.

“It’s making me lose my mind. Everything I do, every little thing I do, there’s never anything I can do that’s right. There’s just an endless sea of f**king weirdos that track every single thing I do.”

HasanAbi is obviously used to the constant attention that he receives from his viewers. However, the fact that his family is being harassed as well is bound to frustrate the content creator:

“They dox me, they f**king send swat teams to my house, I’m sick and tired of it. They harass my family members. There, I said it, I openly said. That’s what the f**k is going on behind the scenes all the goddamn time. I’m sick and tired of it dude, f**k.”

hasanabi @hasanthehun the sheer volume of “ppl” that came up to me talking about how much they love trump is insane. so many dumb mfs. will never wear this shirt again. the sheer volume of “ppl” that came up to me talking about how much they love trump is insane. so many dumb mfs. will never wear this shirt again.

Being one of the most popular streamers on Twitch with 1.5 million followers and almost 50k subscribers, HasanAbi is bound to get increased attention on social media. He called the people who harass him “deranged sick f***s,” and claimed that it might be the only source of entertainment that they have in their lives. While the constant harassment can obviously prove to be frustrating, it is just one of the results of his growing success.

