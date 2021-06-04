The Dream x HasanAbi drama explained as former privates video with Minecraft creator, Notch

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker recently called out Minecraft star Dream over his association with the controversial Minecraft creator, Markus "Notch" Persson.

The streamer and political commentator recently addressed Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs being put on blast for his past association with Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino.

Calling it "ridiculous," he proceeded to draw attention to a video of Dream and Notch playing Minecraft, which he labeled "significantly worse."

HasanAbi's critical statements stem from the various controversies that Notch has found himself embroiled in, ranging from making transphobic and racist remarks in a series of questionable tweets to espousing ideals of white supremacy online.

"Just having Notch on a video like this, with 16 million views, is significantly f*****g worse. Like, I can't even imagine; what the f**k dude? This dude has been like an avowed, out and about white supremacist, transphobe for so long."

However, Hasan's public call-out did not sit well with Dream, as the Minecraft sensation proceeded to vent his grievances in a tweet, which has since been deleted:

Here is dream’s deleted tweet if you need it! pic.twitter.com/nDkQA3Hh1Q — Sam / Caprisun Straw (@CopiedSam) June 3, 2021

He didn't just stop there, as he continued to share his thoughts on his personal Twitter account, where he expressed his frustration over being dragged through the mud:

As a result, the unexpected drama between HasanAbi and Dream ended up triggering a whole new debate online.

Fans react to the HasanAbi x Dream drama

The primary reason that seems to have irked Dream is that he perceived Hasan's remarks as a means of spreading misinformation without reaching out to him or verifying it first.

Dream also ended up joining the 29-year old's live stream soon after, where he began by apologizing for posting a reactionary tweet in response to his remarks in the first place:

"First of all, I just want to say I'm sorry for the tweet. It was stupid. That was just me being an idiot. My only thing was he's bringing up something I apologized for and then not mentioning or showing the apology. People who are now newly being introduced to this would see it without context."

The duo then engaged in thought-provoking discourse, which ranged from the norms of cancel culture to Trump and political ideologies in general.

With regards to the latter, Dream clarified his stance on a previous Reddit apology:

"That tweet is like a dumb tweet. A year and a half ago, I didn't even have the right opinions."

Those looking for a detailed thread of all that transpired during their interaction can refer to the one below, as highlighted by one particular Twitter user.

dream on vc with hasan (thread) — pluto²² 🪐♥ (@sapnapdt) June 4, 2021

Despite Dream acknowledging that Hasan made a few valid points and the duo reaching a consensus, a specific section of viewers began to spam the former with critical comments.

This was condemned by a large section of the Minecraft community who attempted to educate and instill awareness regarding the reasoning behind Hasan's remarks:

he’s incredibly smart and isn’t trying to “cancel” dream. for once just listen, he cares about us and young impressionable stans, and wants dream to do the right thing. — jaya (@secretlyjaya) June 3, 2021

“dream has a right to get mad!” and “Hasan wasn’t attacking him and didn’t deserve the subtweet” CAN CO-EXIST TOGETHER I PROMISE YOU!!!! — kia :) (@confs4dt) June 3, 2021

also dream has rsd it makes perfect sense for him to talk about this but everyone involved is seeing way different perspectives just let them work it out on their own — rat !! (@quackityselytra) June 3, 2021

Do not send D3ath Thr3ats to anyone, it does not matter who they are, it is never okay. Hasan is making valid points and is trying to educate. Dream has made a mistake and that’s perfectly fine. This is definitely a learning experience, although should be handled off stream. — Raameen ♡ 🏳️‍🌈 (@RAAMEENLVJY) June 3, 2021

hasan’s currently making his point about how this is demonstrative of how people can change —please don’t take it as him trying to slander dream https://t.co/IzTgHx2wc3 — jade on the beat (@jadetheasker) June 3, 2021

exactly! it's so rare for someone outside of the community to listen to both sides and he's doing what most people don't bother doing — meera²² (@nethrjoy) June 4, 2021

please don’t immediately take dream’s side, rewatch hasan’s vod or something,, hasan isn’t trying to cancel dream 😅 — faeXD (@syktvt) June 3, 2021

okay so. For those who are confused. Nobody attack hasan, and nobody attack dream. They are going to handle this privately and was handled kinda immaturely on both sides. Y’all please chill. — spencer (@hugs4connor) June 3, 2021

HASAN IS LITERALLY GIVING DREAM THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT SAYING HE THINKS HE DOESNT THINK THAT WAY ANYMORE YALL HE HAS SAID HE BELIEVES PEOPLE CAN CHANGE THEIR POV PLS — Angie (@DwtHugs) June 3, 2021

hasan seems to be the Only person i’ve seen Not shit on us, let’s not attack him nor dream — g!🪁🏴‍☠️ (@GNFSUNSHINE) June 3, 2021

HASAN IS LITERALLY PRAISING MCYTTWT AND HOW INCLUSIVE WE ARE PLEASE HES NOT TRYING TO CANCEL DREAM — sof's new account (@sofsocool) June 3, 2021

Hasan made a lot of good points and recognised dream has changed while also criticising his past which in all honesty deserves to be heavily criticised. You can be a dream stan and still acknowledge this — blair (@gnfsbf) June 3, 2021

Despite the initial clash, it is indeed heartening to see that fans have been able to adopt a neutral stance regarding Hasan x Dream's interaction rather than blindly take sides.

Moreover, the swift removal of the Notch video by Dream has proved to be another positive for the online community.

i'm gonna play minecraft eventually. one day boys. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 4, 2021

With their beef presumably squashed, could the online community possibly witness a Hasan x Dream Minecraft stream? When it comes to the virtual space realm, anything's possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer