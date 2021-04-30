The Karl Jacobs x Ice Poseidon drama explained: Minecraft streamer apologizes for past actions

Popular streamer Karl Jacobs recently addressed the viral threads that have been circulating on social media in which he has been accused of condoning the actions of controversial Twitch streamer Paul Denino, aka Ice Poseidon.

The 22-year-old Minecraft streamer recently hosted a livestream in which he apologized for his past actions, as he elaborated upon the viral accusatory threads that have been going around on social media.

The crux of the controversy lies in Karl Jacobs' former association with banned streamer Ice Poseidon, as several Twitter users began to call him out for the same.

here’s a photo of karl jacobs with a racist streamer (ice poseidon) which karl has said he was a “big fan of” the streamer would have raids where he would have his fans call black ppl racial slurs pic.twitter.com/bXJY9BVRif — salem✿READ MY CARDD BEFORE FOLLOWING (@femmefairyy) April 29, 2021

@honkkarl @KarlJacobs_ hey best friend let’s talk about how you continuously associate with the most racist transphobic etc people — LJ : kinda ia (@LJBOT) April 29, 2021

In light of these swirling accusations, Karl Jacobs recently took to streaming in an attempt to debunk the serious allegations against him.

Karl Jacobs responds to allegations of racism and antisemitism, leaves the internet divided

Paul Denino, aka Ice Poseidon, has gone down in Twitch history as probably one of the most polarizing online personalities.

Despite having a thriving audience at his peak, his career eventually succumbed under the weight of edgy IRL streams and for allegedly enabling a toxic community that often indulged in using racial slurs on a frequent basis.

Regarding the recent accusations against Karl Jacobs, they seem to have stemmed from an old picture of him with Ice Poseidon in which he reportedly admitted to being a fan of his.

In light of these threads resurfacing online recently, Karl Jacobs took to stream to formally address and apologize for the same:

"There's threads going out there that I've associated with a streamer, a prominent streamer, that is currently known for a lot of bad stuff, like racism, any phobia you could think of. I just want to make it clear, a million percent, I don't condone anything I've done. I hope that's clear; that's just not who I am as a person.

"That's just never who I wanted to be. I just never want anyone to associate that kind of garbage with me because it's not true. I'm sorry that I made anyone uncomfortable because I understand that. I am sorry that I've upset people. I know I have; I appreciate you guys a lot for hearing it out, at least. "

Karl Jacobs also addressed the usage of Cx and Trihard, offensive terms which have often been associated with Ice Poseidon's fanbase.

"One more thing I want to give context for. There's a clip going around discussing antisemitism, which is something I'm very not okay with. I know there was a Jackbox joke that went around a long time ago. I was genuinely sorry about that. "

"I want to talk about a clip that came out recently, on Mizkif's stream where I said I was spamming Cx in his chat because I said 'probably because somebody in a video game had a big nose'. I think people associated that with antisemitism but in reality, in early Twitch, the meme was like Ice Poseidon had a big nose. So people made fun of him for having a big nose. I wasn't coming towards antisemitism if that makes sense, or anything racially charged at all. I don't know if that's clear, but yeah, Ice Poseidon is not Jewish or anything like that. It wasn't meant to be anything like that."

In light of his recent apology stream, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

A large section of the online community believed that he should have allotted a bit more time to his apology rather than being pressured into issuing one at short notice.

They also slammed the actions of Karl Jacobs' chat, who they believed were being myopic in their efforts to support him:

i just think karl should’ve waited a day or two so he can collect his thoughts and actually address things properly. that live stream was a mess from start to finish. — chlo (@OHSAPNAPS) April 30, 2021

non jewish people don't go into jewish ppl's dms and tell us what is antisemitic or not. if we say what karl did is antisemitic it's antisemitic. don't speak over us and try to change our views. it's dehumanizing us. — 𖤐 uzi-it ✡︎ (@TEETHBITER) April 30, 2021

.@honkkarl @THEHONKBOY karl i’ve always supported you, but i need to know that you support me & the other minorities affected. ik you apologized on twitch, but it was very rushed & unthought out. it’d be nice if you took some time to take some time to write a better apology. pls. — elise ✡︎ (@HQQUACKlTY) April 30, 2021

karls chat is fucking disgusting. i generally cannot right now. he’s literally addressing a serious situation that hurt many people and chat is spamming “we love you karl!!” “it’s okay karl you don’t need to apologize” etc. it’s so fucking annoying. — nia :) (was honknia) (@dnfluver) April 30, 2021

if karl’s apology doesn’t apply to you, please stop trying to tweet your own opinions on the situation and instead focus your energy on making sure the people who were affected receive all the love and support they deserve !! — francis¨̮ (@dttwts) April 30, 2021

i think a lot of contents creators like karl and dream need to realize that sometimes a well thought out apology is better than a fast one because most of the time it makes things worse and hurts more people because it can feel rushed and cause miscommunication — nick (@quacklovr) April 30, 2021

“it’s okay karl :(“

“we love you karl!”

“don’t worry karl!”

“don’t apologize karl!”

you (karl’s chat) don’t get to speak for those affected. shut the fuck up and allow him to hold himself accountable, his past actions/ associations with bad people have hurt many. — tiff (@gvcrge) April 30, 2021

just accept that your fav fucked up and people are mad!!! if you're not a minority affected by it you can't make ppl forgive him or forgive him yourself! fuck you if you think this stuff is okay. — gage! ☾ (@hiyabeetwt) April 30, 2021

Considering the sensitive nature of the ongoing controversy, Karl Jacobs' recent apology seems to have left the internet divided on account of it coming across as a tad rushed.

With the internet divided over his recent address, it remains to be seen what impact his statements end up having in the long run.