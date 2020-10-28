Twitch IRL streamer gets laughed at in public, receives immense support online

A Twitch streamer by the name of AverageHarry has become an overnight sensation after a clip of him being mocked in public has gone viral.

In today's digital age, Twitch streaming has emerged as one of the most popular and viable professions, with people from various walks of life getting an opportunity to not only showcase their skills in gaming but to also interact with audiences across the globe.

One such streamer is AverageHarry, who can be characterised as a small Twitch streamer. He recently blew up all over the internet due to a recent clip of his which went viral. Over the course of the short 40-second clip, he can be seen dressed in a shirt and looking at his camera while a group of adults passed by.

On spotting him hosting a livestream, they broke out into laughter and proceeded to mock him, leaving him quite distraught.

As soon as they moved out of his sight, he got emotional and covered his head in shame, exasperatedly exclaiming that they were laughing at him.

Soon after the clip went viral, AverageHarry received immense support online and has witnessed a major increase in followers overnight.

Twitch streamer becomes an overnight sensation

Over the course of the clip, a group of people can be heard laughing at the young Twitch streamer, with one even saying:

"Look at that kid!"

Once they were out of earshot, a visibly emotional Harry exclaimed:

"They just laughed at me! They looked at me and just laughed... Oh my God."

Later in his stream, he even contemplated ending his streaming career as concerned viewers begin to chime in with supportive messages.

However, a few hours later, he was in for a pleasant surprise as he realised that he was trending all over social media, leading to an increase in his followers online:

IT JUST HIT NUMBER 1 pic.twitter.com/Y7NbHO3rV4 — AverageHarry🦧 (@HarryButAverage) October 27, 2020

He also spoke about how a large number of people were sending him positive messages in the aftermath of the incident:

I’ve just checked Chaterino and people have been coming in writing nice messages and showing support and everything when I’m offline ily all♥️♥️🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ntjXENSu3c — AverageHarry🦧 (@HarryButAverage) October 27, 2020

Holy shit I’ve just woken up to so many DMs of people being really nice to me, the clip has got 100k on Youtube, nearly 200k on twitch, I hit 6k



Man idek what to say



Goodmorning tho — AverageHarry🦧 (@HarryButAverage) October 28, 2020

He also came up with an iconic response to all those who laughed at him, via a classic Joker reference:

While Twitch streaming can often turn toxic, as AverageHarry recently experienced, the online community ensured that their support outweighed the unfortunate experience he had to endure, as according to the latest update, he has just crossed 7K followers on Twitch: