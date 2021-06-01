"I get threatened and harassed every day": Minecraft star Dream claps back after being accused of enabling stans to send death threats 

The fallout from Minecraft star Dream's recent cheating scandal has begun to rear its ugly head, with the streamer now being held accountable for purportedly enabling his stans to send death threats to his critics.

The 20-year-old Minecraft sensation recently addressed the long-standing cheating controversy surrounding his Minecraft speedruns in a lengthy pastebin post.

From delving into the details surrounding the entire fiasco to expressing a sense of guilt over how he handled the situation initially, Dream's revelatory post ended up leaving the internet sorely divided as fans and critics began to duke it out online.

With the internet gaining notoriety as an increasingly toxic space, members of the online community soon called out Dream over his lack of acknowledgment regarding the behavior of a certain section of toxic supporters:

Dream should really acknowledge the problem of stans that sent harassment and death threats to anyone Investigating this Mc cheating business.



I don't care about a speedrun on a block game as much as the hate mobs formed around a block game.



That's never okay in anyway. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) June 1, 2021

Fuck all your followers for sending me death threath for weeks on end when we specifically called you out for cheating. I have no problem with young ppl making mistakes and apologizing, but taking you 11 months is kinda insane. — CzechCloud (@TrueCzechCloud) May 30, 2021

In response to the serious issue of allegedly turning a blind eye towards death threats being issued, Dream clapped back with a series of statements:

Assuming you didn't read the paste, it wasn't anywhere near 11 months.



Also, I get threatened and harassed every day by thousands. Mostly related to this. Who do I get to blame for that? Myself? You? Do death threats and harassment only matter when you can use it as a narrative? — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

I didn't delete anything, it was deleted automatically by pastebin or pastebin staff. I stand by it. You could have seen that if you checked my tweets.



I also didn't enable any threatening or harassing behavior. I call it out frequently and don't put up with it. Nor did I lie — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

I don't see a single tweet of yours disavowing death threats other than to yourself. Do you support death threats? I have many tweets saying not to harass or threaten anyone. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

Death threats and harassment is never okay. I'm cool with and have worked it out privately with the head moderator that made the original video and received the brunt of the hate. I also said on my most recent stream multiple times that death threats are never okay. — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 1, 2021

Apart from revealing that he, too, has been on the receiving end of hate and toxicity numerous times over the course of his career, Dream clarified that not only does he disavow the practice of enabling threatening or harassing behavior but also makes it a point to call it out repeatedly.

Dream clarifies his stance on disavowing hate and toxicity online

After being accused of allegedly enabling "toxic stans" in the aftermath of his cheating scandal, Dream recently took to Twitter to urge fans to come up with a compilation of all the times he has publicly denounced problematic behavior:

anti-hate fan cam arc — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 1, 2021

Soon enough, one of his fans willingly complied as she compiled a 20-second clip comprising all the times Dream had urged his community not to send hate or indulge in toxic behavior towards anyone:

He also proceeded to sum up his thoughts with one final tongue-in-cheek response to all those who have held him accountable for the behavior of toxic stans so far:

I've decided to start ruling over this fan base with an iron fist. Absolute fear and horror are the only solution. One true ruler as it should be. Obey or perish. Any detractors will face severe consequences.



toxic people are the first ones to perish.



/j — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 1, 2021

While his recent tweets may have helped reaffirm his stance against toxic behavior and online hate in general, the aforementioned incident has once again exposed the downside to the internet, which continues to teeter on the edge of overwhelming toxicity.

Moreover, with a strong duality of perception existing online, Dream continues to run the gauntlet at the hands of conflicted internet space, as a whole new debate on accountability and toxic fandoms ensue online.

