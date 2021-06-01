"I get threatened and harassed every day": Minecraft star Dream claps back after being accused of enabling stans to send death threats 

The fallout from Minecraft star Dream's recent cheating scandal has begun to rear its ugly head, with the streamer now being held accountable for purportedly enabling his stans to send death threats to his critics.
The 20-year-old Minecraft sensation recently addressed the long-standing cheating controversy surrounding his Minecraft speedruns in a lengthy pastebin post.
From delving into the details surrounding the entire fiasco to expressing a sense of guilt over how he handled the situation initially, Dream's revelatory post ended up leaving the internet sorely divided as fans and critics began to duke it out online.
With the internet gaining notoriety as an increasingly toxic space, members of the online community soon called out Dream over his lack of acknowledgment regarding the behavior of a certain section of toxic supporters:
In response to the serious issue of allegedly turning a blind eye towards death threats being issued, Dream clapped back with a series of statements:
Apart from revealing that he, too, has been on the receiving end of hate and toxicity numerous times over the course of his career, Dream clarified that not only does he disavow the practice of enabling threatening or harassing behavior but also makes it a point to call it out repeatedly.
Also read: "Talk about spineless": Minecraft star Sapnap slams Rod "Slasher" Breslau for mocking Dream's cheating confession
Dream clarifies his stance on disavowing hate and toxicity online
After being accused of allegedly enabling "toxic stans" in the aftermath of his cheating scandal, Dream recently took to Twitter to urge fans to come up with a compilation of all the times he has publicly denounced problematic behavior:
Soon enough, one of his fans willingly complied as she compiled a 20-second clip comprising all the times Dream had urged his community not to send hate or indulge in toxic behavior towards anyone:
He also proceeded to sum up his thoughts with one final tongue-in-cheek response to all those who have held him accountable for the behavior of toxic stans so far:
While his recent tweets may have helped reaffirm his stance against toxic behavior and online hate in general, the aforementioned incident has once again exposed the downside to the internet, which continues to teeter on the edge of overwhelming toxicity.
Moreover, with a strong duality of perception existing online, Dream continues to run the gauntlet at the hands of conflicted internet space, as a whole new debate on accountability and toxic fandoms ensue online.
Also read: Minecraft streamer Dream explains why he issued an apology for cheating on his speedrun