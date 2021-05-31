"Talk about spineless": Minecraft star Sapnap slams Rod "Slasher" Breslau for mocking Dream's cheating confession

Minecraft star Sapnap recently jumped to the defense of Dream, after esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau labeled the faceless sensation "spineless" in the aftermath of his recent cheating confession.

The 20-year old Minecraft sensation recently took to social media to address the long-standing cheating controversy surrounding his speedruns in a lengthy pastebin post.

In the post, Dream admitted to using a disallowed modification during his run but claimed to have been unaware of the fact that it was active at the time.

"As much as I was confident that I didn’t cheat, I had never explored the option that I possibly did,”

In light of Dream's recent statement, Slasher took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue:

dream doesn't even admit it! unintentional? can't even truly come clean in the come clean twitlonger play. the worst part isn't his stans/minecraft fans defending him, it's all the community figures who are giving both the cheating and this whole crazy episode a pass. no backbone — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 31, 2021

He also proceeded to chalk out a series of events leading up to Dream's recent revelation, which he summed up by stating that the "dude's spineless":

dream cheated, a summary pic.twitter.com/60Sjzt5sEe — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 31, 2021

His comments did not sit well with Dream's close friend and fellow Minecraft streamer Sapnap, who responded with a fiery rebuttal of his own:

Weren't u begging for us to play valorant with you on trains podcast 2 days ago or something. Talk about spineless — Sapnap (@sapnap) May 31, 2021

Slasher retaliated by sharing a clip from Trainwrecks' recent Scuffed podcast, which notably featured Dream and Sapnap:

here's the Scuffed episode where we talk about how dream cheated. ive been tweeting he cheated since it started, speaking to the speedrun mod team back then to collect proof. ive held the same stance the whole time. was just being courteous on the show https://t.co/10S762wmxS — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 31, 2021

oh that's funny because here's a clip of me talking smack directly to dream on that show about his cheating while both of you stay quiet. you're doing a great job standing by his side tho, lying in unison. good luck in those esports endeavors https://t.co/J4c7Bf46CE pic.twitter.com/oIE3K7NFKO — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 31, 2021

In light of Sapnap standing up for Dream, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of responses, as the Minecraft community joined him in calling out Slasher over his "spineless" remark.

"I chose to say something because I felt it was the right thing to do": Dream addresses backlash as Minecrafy fans extend support

Dream's recent post, which has since been deleted, became a hot topic of discussion for the online community.

From delving into the details surrounding the entire fiasco to expressing a sense of guilt over how he lashed out at moderators and all those who were trying to desperately prove he cheated, Dream's post left the internet divided, as it was met with a strong duality of perception.

He recently took to Twitter, once again, to throw further light on the situation and presumably comment on the recent "hate" being directed at him by Slasher.

In a lengthy thread, he proceeded to address his haters and promised to grow from his spate of mistakes:

The speedrun that was removed for being invalid from 7 months ago was on my Twitch, with donations off, I'm not even partnered on twitch, and was never uploaded anywhere on any of my channels. I didn't make a dime or gain a single view or subscriber off of it. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

That doesn't change anything from the speedrun perspective, the speedrun community is a very strict one and that's a super good thing. Just pointing out that it had absolutely nothing to do with my actual content or Youtube, and was just a for fun thing. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

I have always played for fun for 11 years and that's why all of my videos are me and my friends goofing off playing Minecraft together. I'll keep making the best content I can and I'll keep growing as a person as I've always tried to do. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

If you want reasons to hate someone or to think someone is dishonest, you will find them with anybody. I'll keep on spreading positivity.



love u guys : ) — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

In light of Dream's recent explanatory thread, and Sapnap standing up for his friend, scores of fans took to social media to call out Slasher over what they perceived as an unwarranted and inflammatory remark.

