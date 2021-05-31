"Talk about spineless": Minecraft star Sapnap slams Rod "Slasher" Breslau for mocking Dream's cheating confession

Minecraft star Sapnap recently jumped to the defense of Dream, after esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau labeled the faceless sensation "spineless" in the aftermath of his recent cheating confession.
The 20-year old Minecraft sensation recently took to social media to address the long-standing cheating controversy surrounding his speedruns in a lengthy pastebin post.
In the post, Dream admitted to using a disallowed modification during his run but claimed to have been unaware of the fact that it was active at the time.
"As much as I was confident that I didn’t cheat, I had never explored the option that I possibly did,”
In light of Dream's recent statement, Slasher took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue:
He also proceeded to chalk out a series of events leading up to Dream's recent revelation, which he summed up by stating that the "dude's spineless":
His comments did not sit well with Dream's close friend and fellow Minecraft streamer Sapnap, who responded with a fiery rebuttal of his own:
Slasher retaliated by sharing a clip from Trainwrecks' recent Scuffed podcast, which notably featured Dream and Sapnap:
In light of Sapnap standing up for Dream, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of responses, as the Minecraft community joined him in calling out Slasher over his "spineless" remark.
"I chose to say something because I felt it was the right thing to do": Dream addresses backlash as Minecrafy fans extend support
Dream's recent post, which has since been deleted, became a hot topic of discussion for the online community.
From delving into the details surrounding the entire fiasco to expressing a sense of guilt over how he lashed out at moderators and all those who were trying to desperately prove he cheated, Dream's post left the internet divided, as it was met with a strong duality of perception.
He recently took to Twitter, once again, to throw further light on the situation and presumably comment on the recent "hate" being directed at him by Slasher.
In a lengthy thread, he proceeded to address his haters and promised to grow from his spate of mistakes:
In light of Dream's recent explanatory thread, and Sapnap standing up for his friend, scores of fans took to social media to call out Slasher over what they perceived as an unwarranted and inflammatory remark.
With his recent revelations attracting a significant amount of traction online, it seems like the fallout from the Dream speedrun saga seems to be showing no signs of abating just yet.