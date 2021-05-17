Sapnap's Minecraft skin, real name, age, Dream SMP, and more

Over the past couple of years, Minecraft content has blown up on all popular video platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. One of the main reasons for this sudden surge in the number of viewers is the arrival of new creators, such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap.

Sapnap's content mainly revolves around Minecraft, while he also streams some other games on his Twitch channel. He loves to post Minecraft challenge videos on YouTube featuring his friends Dream and GeorgeNotFound.

This article covers everything readers need to know about the popular Dream Team member, Sapnap.

Who is Sapnap?

Sapnap, a YouTuber and Streamer (Image via Sapnap)

Nicholas "Sapnap" Armstrong is a 20-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer hailing from Texas, United States of America. Sapnap began his YouTube career with a video titled "Minecraft, But It's Raining Cats And Dogs..."

With only ten videos, Sapnap has gained over 3.4 million subscribers on his channel in less than two years, whereas, on Twitch, he has amassed over 2.2 million followers.

Sapnap is part of one of the most popular online trios called the Dream Team, consisting of him, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound. Together, they have collaborated on many Manhunt and Minecraft challenge videos. Sapnap is one of the original hunters in Dream's speedrunner vs hunters series.

Some fans may not know the origin of Sapnap's username. Dream is the one who came up with a new IGN (in-game name) based on his old IGN, "PandasCanPVP." He simply reversed the pandas and created a new name for Nick.

Sapnap's Minecraft skin

Sapnap's Minecraft skin (Image via Sapnap)

Sapnap uses an e-boy skin wearing a bandana, a white t-shirt with a pixelated flame on the chest, and black-striped white joggers.

Sapnap has also changed his skin quite a few times on Dream SMP. During lore events, participating members use a new skin to create an atmosphere and theme for viewers. Sapnap has a Christmas sweater from the Christmas season and a beach outfit from the beach episodes.

He also has a unique outfit for when he's with his fellow Dreamon hunters, Tubbo and Fundy. Sapnap is the third member of the demon hunter group called Dreamon Hunters.

Sapnap's role on Dream SMP

Dream SMP is one of the most popular Minecraft multiplayer survival servers online. It is a private roleplay server created by Dream and GeorgeNotFound. Since its creation in April 2020, Dream has invited many popular YouTubers and streamers on his SMP.

Sapnap is one of the eight original members of Dream SMP, along with Dream, GeorgeNotFound, BadBoyHalo, and a few more. At Dream SMP, he is the son of BadBoyHalo and has two fiances, Karl Jacobs and Quackity. In the past, he participated in many pet killing wars, such as The Pet War, The Second Pet War, and more.

Interested readers can learn more about Sapnap's role on the Dream SMP Wiki. Here are the links to his YouTube channel, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter, and more: