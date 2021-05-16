GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft skin, real name,  plugins, Dream SMP and more

Over the last couple of years, Minecraft has grown to become one of the most popular games globally. One of the main reasons its popularity grew was due to unique new content creators like Dream and GeorgeNotFound.

GeorgeNotFound acquired popularity through his Minecraft challenges, manhunts, and mod showcases with his friends Dream and Sapnap. The Minecraft community quickly recognized his content, and his channel reached over five million subscribers in two years.

This article covers everything readers need to know about the Minecraft star, GeorgeNotFound.

Who is GeorgeNotFound?

GeorgeNotFound (Image via GeorgeNotFound)

George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is a 24-year-old Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer from London, England. He started his YouTube career with his first video titled "Minecraft Endermen Destruction (Timelapse)."

GeorgeNotFound has over 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube, whereas he has gained 3.5 million followers on Twitch,

He met Dream on BadBoyHalo's public Minecraft server, MunchyMC. They soon became friends as they both had interests in coding. Together they have created many Minecraft plugins and showcased them on their channels.

Dream Team fan art (Image via Pinterest)

GeorgeNotFound is a part of one of the most famous trios online, The Dream Team. Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap together are the Dream Team. It was Dream who introduced George to Sapnap. GeorgeNotFound also became friends with famous names such as Technoblade, TommyInnit, MrBeast, and Karl Jacobs.

Advertisement

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft skin

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft Skin (Image via MCPE DL)

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft skin is quite similar to the original steve skin. His skin wears a light-blue-colored t-shirt and denim pants. His character also wears large goggles on his face.

On Dream SMP, members can change their skin depending on the event theme. GeorgeNotFound has also used a skin with a crown during his reign as a king. He also wore a unique outfit for the beach episode.

Over time, his fans have also created female skins for his character named GerogiaNotFound based on Alex, as George's skin is similar to steve's.

GeorgeNotFound's role on Dream SMP

Advertisement

Dream SMP is one of the most popular Minecraft servers. It is a roleplay server with a scripted storyline and lore. Many popular Minecraft content creators such as Ranboo, TommyInnit, Tubbo play on Dream SMP.

Dream created the Dream SMP with GeorgeNotFound on April 24th, 2020. GeorgeNotFound is one of the eight original members of the server. He has also played an important role in the lore of Dream SMP.

GeorgeNotFound is the former king of Dream SMP. He used to take pride in his title and enjoyed his reign as the king. But, due to the constant griefing and attacking other players, GeorgeNotFound was soon dethroned.

Interested readers can read more about GeorgeNotFound's role on the Dream SMP wiki.

GeorgeNotFound's Minecraft plugins

One of the main themes of GeorgeNotFound's content is Minecraft challenges. Both Dream and George create plugins for making fun and challenging plugins, such as "Minecraft, But Item Drops Are Random And Multiplied" and "Minecraft, But My Friend Is A Horse...".

Players can check out their Patreon to download the plugins used in the videos. Here are the links to his YouTube channel, Twitch, Twitter, Patreon, and more: