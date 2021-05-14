Create
"That is a good burger!": Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound turns food critic for MrBeast, reviews MrBeast Burger after its launch in the UK

GeorgeNotFound recently turned food critic for MrBeast
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
Minecraft star George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson recently turned food critic for a special review of the MrBeast Burger.

The 24-year old surprised fans recently after releasing a short 2-minute video in which he reviewed the items on Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson's popular MrBeast Burger menu.

Wearing a black tee and armed with his signature cheerful demeanor, the Minecraft star proceeded to give his honest review of the MrBeast-style burger:

"Hello and welcome to my MrBeast Burger review! MrBeast Burger just released in the UK, and I have all the MrBeast Burgers here. So let's start with the actual Beast Style burger. I don't even know what's in this burger; I forgot to check the menu. Unwrap. It smells good, and it's dripping. Look at this; it actually looks good!"

After taking a generous bite of the loaded MrBeast-style burger, GeorgeNotFound proceeded to give his verdict on the same:

"That is a good burger! and I'm not just saying that. This isn't even sponsored! But they did give it to me for free. Look, you get a MrBeast cup with my drink, very nice! You know what I give the MrBeast honestly like, it's really good. That could actually be like a 9 out of 10. I'm not even joking; this is really good!"

In light of the English YouTuber's glowing MrBeast Burger review and his newfound avatar as a food critic, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans.

MrBeast, TommyInnit, Dream, and more react to GeorgeNotFound as a food critic

Back in April, just after the launch of the Dream Burger, GeorgeNotFound requested MrBeast if he could bring his famous fast-food franchise to the UK.

Within just two weeks, his wish came true as the entrepreneur/YouTuber willingly obliged by introducing five locations in London:

With talks of a GeorgeNotFound Burger also doing the rounds online, it only seemed befitting that the Minecraft sensation hosted a special review of the MrBeast Burger menu.

In response to his endearing new avatar as a food critic, the likes of MrBeast, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Karl Jacobs, and Dream soon joined the online community in coming up with a wide range of humorous reactions:

One of the most liked comments came from Dream himself, who hilariously demanded that George try his burger as well:

Having given his stamp of approval to the MrBeast-style Burger and with Karl's Grilled Cheese coming up next on his menu, it looks like GeorgeNotFound is undoubtedly reveling in his newfound role as a food critic.

