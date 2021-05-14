"That is a good burger!": Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound turns food critic for MrBeast, reviews MrBeast Burger after its launch in the UK

Minecraft star George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson recently turned food critic for a special review of the MrBeast Burger.
The 24-year old surprised fans recently after releasing a short 2-minute video in which he reviewed the items on Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson's popular MrBeast Burger menu.
Wearing a black tee and armed with his signature cheerful demeanor, the Minecraft star proceeded to give his honest review of the MrBeast-style burger:
"Hello and welcome to my MrBeast Burger review! MrBeast Burger just released in the UK, and I have all the MrBeast Burgers here. So let's start with the actual Beast Style burger. I don't even know what's in this burger; I forgot to check the menu. Unwrap. It smells good, and it's dripping. Look at this; it actually looks good!"
After taking a generous bite of the loaded MrBeast-style burger, GeorgeNotFound proceeded to give his verdict on the same:
"That is a good burger! and I'm not just saying that. This isn't even sponsored! But they did give it to me for free. Look, you get a MrBeast cup with my drink, very nice! You know what I give the MrBeast honestly like, it's really good. That could actually be like a 9 out of 10. I'm not even joking; this is really good!"
In light of the English YouTuber's glowing MrBeast Burger review and his newfound avatar as a food critic, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans.
MrBeast, TommyInnit, Dream, and more react to GeorgeNotFound as a food critic
Back in April, just after the launch of the Dream Burger, GeorgeNotFound requested MrBeast if he could bring his famous fast-food franchise to the UK.
Within just two weeks, his wish came true as the entrepreneur/YouTuber willingly obliged by introducing five locations in London:
With talks of a GeorgeNotFound Burger also doing the rounds online, it only seemed befitting that the Minecraft sensation hosted a special review of the MrBeast Burger menu.
In response to his endearing new avatar as a food critic, the likes of MrBeast, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Karl Jacobs, and Dream soon joined the online community in coming up with a wide range of humorous reactions:
One of the most liked comments came from Dream himself, who hilariously demanded that George try his burger as well:
Having given his stamp of approval to the MrBeast-style Burger and with Karl's Grilled Cheese coming up next on his menu, it looks like GeorgeNotFound is undoubtedly reveling in his newfound role as a food critic.