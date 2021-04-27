Fans react as MrBeast Burger teases a "GeorgeNotFound Burger" after the Dream Burger

Just a day after breaking the internet with an exclusive collaboration with Minecraft star Dream, it appears that MrBeast Burger has already zeroed in on his next big collaboration: a GeorgeNotFound Burger.

Mr Beast's fast-food endeavor, MrBeast Burger, recently received a major shot in the arm. He announced the latest item on their delectable menu, an exclusive Dream-themed Burger, replete with scrumptious toppings.

MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER!



It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! pic.twitter.com/NMEVV0qPrU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

The Dream Burger will be available across 600 outlets, spread across the United States and Canada. Customers can avail the product either from the MrBeast Burger App or from apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

However, there seems to be a sense of disappointment over the burger's non-availability in the United Kingdom.

In a bid to tackle the issue, popular British Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound recently requested MrBeast to open outlets in the UK as well.

In response, the latter came up with a great suggestion, proposing the idea of an exciting new "GeorgeNotFound Burger," which will be exclusive to the UK.

I’ll do it if you drop a burger exclusively for the UK 0.o — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

What was GeorgeNotFound's response to this exciting new business proposal? A resounding yes.

LETS DO IT! — George (@GeorgeNotFound) April 26, 2021

In light of this possible new addition to the menu, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as fans expressed excitement over the GeorgeNotFound Burger.

Twitter reacts to the possibility of the exclusive "GeorgeNotFound Burger" coming to the UK

Back in December 2020, MrBeast launched his very own fast-food delivery chain called MrBeast Burger, spread across 600 locations in North America.

The ambitious incentive was not devoid of his trademark charitable touch. MrBeast revealed that a portion of each order would be donated to charities aimed at providing food security worldwide.

Featuring a wide array of staple fast-food products such as burgers, fries, desserts, and more, MrBeast Burger is one of the fastest-growing fast-food chains today. This is due to the immense reach and popularity of its founder, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

While his recent Dream collaboration is sure to set the cash registers ringing, it seems like the entrepreneur and philanthropist has now set his eyes on a much-awaited expansion in the UK, featuring GeorgeNotFound.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans came up with a slew of humorous responses to a possible GeorgeNotFound Burger.

With fans already scrambling to get hold of the coveted Dream Burger, expect the surge in demand to be the same should a GeorgeNotFound Burger end up on a MrBeast Burger menu.