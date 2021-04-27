MrBeast Burger partners with Minecraft star Dream on a "Dream Burger", sends fans into a frenzy

The time for Minecraft fans across the globe to assemble has finally arrived, for the Dream Burger is officially up for grabs.

As predicted in our exclusive feature earlier this month, MrBeast Burger has collaborated with Minecraft sensation Dream on an exclusive "Dream Burger" that will be sold across 600 outlets.

MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER!



It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! pic.twitter.com/NMEVV0qPrU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

The limited-edition burger is believed to consist of the following scrumptious ingredients: a double smash patty with American cheese, lettuce, mayo, double pickles, extra bacon and a touch of signature greenery via smashed avocado.

Fans were also treated to an exclusive first look at what the burger will look like, courtesy of Dream himself.

Me and Mr Beast just released a “Dream Burger” at his Mr Beast Burger restaurants! You can order on the Mr Beast Burger app or any delivery app, give it a try :)



it has avocado which is green like me ! pic.twitter.com/gNHP9gGk9a — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 26, 2021

In light of this exciting new collaboration, fans across the world had a collective meltdown, as they soon took to Twitter to react to the exclusive new "Dream Burger" from MrBeast.

Dream Burger Locations: Where are MrBeast Burgers located?

Advertisement

[Timestamp: 1:36:55]

During a recent stream, Dream spoke about an upcoming "epic" collaboration with MrBeast, which eventually turned out to be prophetic in the form of the all-new "Dream Burger."

With regards to the availability of the Dream Burger, sites such as GrubHub and DoorDash are currently stocking the product, which is priced at $6.99 for a double and $8.99 for a triple burger.

The Dream Burger will be sold across all 600 MrBeast Burger outlets, spread across a slew of states which range from Alaska to Utah.

BURGER REVEAL!!! We don't recommend speedrunning this one 😬 try the new Dream burger today pic.twitter.com/jcFh73GSCn — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) April 26, 2021

For a complete list of MrBeast Burger locations, click here.

In light of this exciting new collaboration, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions online.

the collab of the century — ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

the menu looking scrumptious 😩‼️ pic.twitter.com/vyJbPgtMIW — aka hunni (@avvanee_) April 26, 2021

I thought the dream burger would look like this🙁 pic.twitter.com/JmE4sg34iq — EMMY! (SELFIE📌 (@404EMMY) April 26, 2021

Dream stans going to order Dream Burger : pic.twitter.com/FZcTpGSzJ5 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

dream burger:

extra bacon double pickles pic.twitter.com/ym6JDg4MAM — j. 🎭 (@lvergnf) April 26, 2021

so.. dream burger



it's a good month for mcyttwt and kpoptwt i guess pic.twitter.com/ygPlpgy8qd — luna (@iloveyoudwt) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

George eating the Dream Burger when he comes to Florida pic.twitter.com/u81h1pIUGU — Sara (@yonksapnap) April 26, 2021

As an unprecedented rush ensues online, the surge in demand is expected to be astronomical over the next couple of hours as fans attempt to treat themselves to a coveted Dream Burger.

With this recent collaboration, MrBeast might have just pulled off a marketing masterstroke as sales are sure to skyrocket through the roof over the next couple of days.

Moreover, with the collaboration being available only for a limited period of time, the stakes have never been this high, when it comes to the sales of a Dream-themed product.

Advertisement

Move over the Travis Scott Fortnite Burger, for the Dream Burger has officially arrived.