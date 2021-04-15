A "Dream Minecraft Burger" could be the next addition to MrBeast Burger's menu 

Popular content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and Minecraft star Dream seem to be working on an exclusive "Burger" collaboration together.

The duo recently sent fans into a tizzy after they teased a possible collaboration of sorts. The cryptic tweet was posted by MrBeast, who clearly insinuated that they had something monumental lined up:

they are not — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 14, 2021

Within moments of their Twitter exchange going viral, fans had a collective meltdown, and the internet soon became rife with speculation.

It certainly looks like MrBeast and Dream have exclusively collaborated on a Dream-style burger. According to reports, the burger will be sold across MrBeast Burger outlets:

omg the Drurger is real — PLUTO☻ | is gatekeeping Dream‼️ (@slipperysealss) April 15, 2021

Another Twitter user also made an interesting discovery with regards to what the ingredients of the Dream Burger might probably consist of.

When one does a Google search, the Dream Burger will show up online, despite not officially being registered on sites such as GrubHub yet.

The limited-edition burger is believed to consist of the following ingredients - a double smash patty with American cheese, lettuce, mayo, double pickles, extra bacon and smashed avocado.

the dream burger shows up on a Google search but it's not up on GrubHub yet pic.twitter.com/0pJkQGr1Qt — 委員長 (@harem_ending) April 15, 2021

What also adds further credence to this exciting collaboration is a recent post by an employee on Reddit, in which a Dream sticker can be seen:

In light of this revelation, several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a possible Dream x MrBeast Burger collab.

Fans respond to a possible Dream x MrBeast Burger collaboration

[Timestamp: 1:36:55]

During a recent CS: GO stream with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, Dream himself spoke about an upcoming burger collaboration with MrBeast:

"Guys, I don't want to spoil too much but there is a Dream burger coming to MrBeast Burger soon and it'll be epic. "

All the signs certainly seem to be pointing towards a MrBeast Burger x Dream collab.

Back in December 2020, MrBeast sent shockwaves through the fast food industry after he announced his MrBeast Burger initiative.

Consisting of 300 restaurants spread across the nation, the endeavor was marked by his trademark charitable touch, as he doled out stacks of money and gifts to customers during the launch.

With a menu revamp always looming large, the possibility of a "Dream-style Minecraft burger" has led to excitement online as fans reacted to the possible MrBeast x Dream collab:

IMAGINE THE DREAM BURGER ENDS UP BEING LIKE A HUGE ASS SMORE, basically crackers at the top and bottom, chocolate in the middle and a huge marshmallow with the Dream blob face. Omg now I'm hungry — eli/... (@Penguinondamoon) April 15, 2021

The last time MrBeast and Dream had teased something of this sort, it turned out to be a massive troll with regards to the latter's face reveal.

This time around, fans couldn't help but speculate if a Dream burger could be the surprise that the duo were hinting at earlier this week.

If a Dream-style "Drurger" does indeed arrive on the MrBeast Burger menu, expect sales to skyrocket like never before.