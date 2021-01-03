Twitter reacts to Dream's "face reveal" during the MrBeast Rewind 2020

On January 1st, 2021, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted a “YouTube Rewind” video for the year 2020. One of the big surprises from the video was YouTuber Dream's face reveal.

YouTube had earlier announced that it will not be posting a “Rewind” video for the year 2020. YouTube’s Rewind series has existed since 2010. YouTube decided to cancel the 2020 video due to the various complications that occurred globally with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, MrBeast had made a promise in November that he will be releasing a Rewind video of his own.

The video was posted on New Year's day. It featured all the YouTubers that had crossed the 10 million subscriber threshold in 2020.

Of course, one of the YouTubers was Dream, who had teased fans on Christmas day with a tweet suggesting that he will be doing a face reveal for MrBeast’s video.

If any other creators want to help just reply! I’m going to need it 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) November 17, 2020

MrBeast had himself hinted at this. As it turned out, Dream was wearing his iconic face mask under the banner that he was holding in the picture.

Twitter reacts to Dream’s “face reveal” in MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind video for 2020

Dream and MrBeast had teased fans by suggesting that Dream’s face will no longer be a mystery in a twitter exchange.

its not ‘Dream face reveal in ___ hours’ its Mr Beast rewind in ___ hours — •blue | stream Him• (@mxxbluepnda) January 1, 2021

let's start 2021 off with a bang... pic.twitter.com/CZXp0VoOLm — Dream (@Dream) December 31, 2020

Fans have always been on the lookout for information related to Dream’s identity. They've now “doxed” Dream by finding his house on Zillow using a picture of Dream’s kitchen. Dream had posted the picture on his alternate Twitter account.

Don't expect Dream to face reveal in Mr Beast's rewind. If he doesn't, that's his decision. Instead, appreciate all the hard work that it took for Mr Beast and everyone involved to put this together. 👍👍 — explaining dream's tweets (@explaindreamtwt) December 31, 2020

I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU DID THIS, THIS REWIND IS GOING TO BE INSANE 😮 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 24, 2020

MrBeast’s video, to some fans' disappointment, did not ultimately feature a face reveal from Dream.

As Dream didn’t face reveal, so I’m doing one for him #dreamfanart pic.twitter.com/HpHdnTAoYu — starry💫 (@STILLASTARRY) January 1, 2021

us tomorrow when Dream doesn't face reveal on Mrbeast's YouTube rewind pic.twitter.com/HbuPhwZtrH — Jack⁷ ✡ + big P (ily) (@s0ftieintherain) December 31, 2020

Surprisingly, a lot of fans weren't really surprised that Dream didn't reveal his face and were rto face the disappointment.

Dream face reveal: THE SECRET ENDING pic.twitter.com/cXGxZPcOzw — kylo // 33 days (@kylloww) January 1, 2021

so the rewind comes out tmrw and here is what we are NOT gonna do



we are NOT gonna use any of the irl content of dream as our pfps/layouts until he states that he is ok with it! whether its a face reveal (i doubt it) or footage of his body, wait until he states hes ok with it — allie♥ (@R0SEPTLS) December 31, 2020

In one of the tweets, a fan predicted how foolish they will all feel if Dream was wearing a mask under the placard; something that actually happened.

THINGS TO REMEMBER FOR THE REWIND:

- mr beast made this rewind for us when he didnt have to, we should thank him!

- multiple youtubers will be in this, dont ignore them!

- face reveal or not, be respectful to dream

- lots of work went into this so dont bash it/be disappointed — mils is stupid ☾˚.⋆ (@SLEEPYMILS) January 1, 2021

what if dream does face reveal and it’s just like pic.twitter.com/iZX2QhsaQt — itsLizzee (@cr0ps_husband) January 1, 2021

Most fans are respectful of the anonymity that internet figures like to hold onto. This is something that is bound to please the YouTuber.

fuck a face reveal, I wanna see sapnap run into frame and tackle dream — brooke ✿ (@simpnappy) December 31, 2020

dttwt seeing that dream didnt face reveal pic.twitter.com/4vPb7FJqTd — nico15 (@nicobluess) January 1, 2021

Dream has garnered more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, and is well worthy of an appearance in MrBeast’s iconic YouTube Rewind video.