Twitter reacts to Dream's "face reveal" during the MrBeast Rewind 2020

On January 1st, 2021, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted a “YouTube Rewind” video for the year 2020. One of the big surprises from the video was YouTuber Dream's face reveal.
YouTube had earlier announced that it will not be posting a “Rewind” video for the year 2020. YouTube’s Rewind series has existed since 2010. YouTube decided to cancel the 2020 video due to the various complications that occurred globally with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, MrBeast had made a promise in November that he will be releasing a Rewind video of his own.
The video was posted on New Year's day. It featured all the YouTubers that had crossed the 10 million subscriber threshold in 2020.
Of course, one of the YouTubers was Dream, who had teased fans on Christmas day with a tweet suggesting that he will be doing a face reveal for MrBeast’s video.
MrBeast had himself hinted at this. As it turned out, Dream was wearing his iconic face mask under the banner that he was holding in the picture.
Twitter reacts to Dream’s “face reveal” in MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind video for 2020
Dream and MrBeast had teased fans by suggesting that Dream’s face will no longer be a mystery in a twitter exchange.
Fans have always been on the lookout for information related to Dream’s identity. They've now “doxed” Dream by finding his house on Zillow using a picture of Dream’s kitchen. Dream had posted the picture on his alternate Twitter account.
MrBeast’s video, to some fans' disappointment, did not ultimately feature a face reveal from Dream.
Surprisingly, a lot of fans weren't really surprised that Dream didn't reveal his face and were rto face the disappointment.
In one of the tweets, a fan predicted how foolish they will all feel if Dream was wearing a mask under the placard; something that actually happened.
Most fans are respectful of the anonymity that internet figures like to hold onto. This is something that is bound to please the YouTuber.
Dream has garnered more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, and is well worthy of an appearance in MrBeast’s iconic YouTube Rewind video.Published 03 Jan 2021, 00:18 IST