The Belle Delphine "Minecraft" drama that's taking over Twitter

YouTuber lay “Dream” confessed to having watched Belle Delphine's recent OnlyFans video with fellow youtubers George Davidson and Nicholas “Sapnap” Nick. The YouTuber added that they decided to watch it on Christmas day.

People on Twitter have been losing their minds ever since the confession. The YouTuber spoke about it in a recent stream. He cleared that there was no weird intention from the YouTubers when watching the game. They cleared that it was mostly out of curiosity.

However, fans are less convinced by the Minecraft streamer's suggestion and questioned the timing of it all.

The Belle Delphine “Minecraft” drama has taken over Twitter

Belle Delphine's obscene video has taken over the internet, and has been watched by people all over the world. The video was leaked on the internet in advance, and quite a few content creators/YouTubers have been talking about it.

clicked on belle delphine excepting something funny and then its just people getting surprised that people who play minecraft can also look at porn.



you wanna know who else can look at porn? pic.twitter.com/AkqzwJWBJ9 — StixDust | bunger! (@StixDust) January 1, 2021

Fans have come up with different reactions. Some appreciated Belle Delphine for actually living up to the promise of posting the video, while others have been surprised by the amount of attention that she received for the same.

i can’t believe we were like “imagine dream in plaid pajamas opening presents with his family and playing with patches on christmas morning🥺” and the mf was watching belle delphine porn with his friends — sal 🛷!! (@starrykarl) January 1, 2021

This is what YouTuber Dream had to say concerning Belle Delphine’s video after paying for her OnlyFans subscription.

"It was very weird, but we were just curious. So we were just watching it. Not in a weird way."

Some people mocked the three YouTubers for taking the time out to watch Belle Delphine’s video on Christmas day.

The internet had a lot to say about the YouTubers and weren't about to let them get away. These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:

dream george and sapnap watching belle delphine pic.twitter.com/QVblaaLxBR — yam (@yamsdream) January 1, 2021

Some were of the opinion that the three YouTubers are adults and shouldn't be question regarding what they chose to do with their money and lives.

sometimes i forget that dream, george, and sapnap are actually the straightest white men ever until i learn shit like they screenshared belle delphine’s porno on christmas day and i am reminded of the bitter truth — char :) (@enddcrystal) January 1, 2021

It seems like the discourse surrounding the video has become a far hotter topic than the video itself. Seeing the world of the three Minecfraft YouTubers collide with the world of Belle Delphine has also been quite fascinating.